Columbus students have Tuesday off as district works to avoid virtual classes

COLUMBUS – Students and staff in Columbus schools will have an extra day off of school Tuesday following two scheduled days off as the district battles a surge in COVID-19 cases.
“Since we have returned from break, the district has had a high number of illnesses in the buildings,” Superintendent Annette Deuman said in a letter that went out to parents earlier this week. “However, more concerning for teaching and learning is that over 40 staff have experienced symptoms, been exposed to COVID or tested positive.”
According to the district’s COVID dashboard, cumulative totals up to the week of Jan. 7 show that 176 students and staff in the schools have been diagnosed with COVID or 12.44 percent of the total school population.
The staff remaining in the buildings had to pick up assignments and teach in additional classrooms, which have left the staff exhausted, Deuman said in the letter.
“Because of the amount of illness among our students and especially our staff, we are dangerously close to the tipping point of having virtual learning,” Deuman said in the letter to parents.
The restart strategy involves five consecutive days off. The students had a scheduled days off on Friday and Monday with Tuesday being added as well.
“This will allow recovery time for families, students, and staff who may be experiencing illness,” Deuman said.
Students will complete assignments from home, so class time will not be lost. However the buildings will be closed and activities canceled with hopes that everyone stays home and allows a recovery time for the district, Deuman said.
