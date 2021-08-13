Columbus students to wear masks when returning to classes

COLUMBUS — Students in the Columbus School District will return to classes Aug. 23 with a mask requirement after the district updated its back to school plan after a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

“Common goals for the new school year are to pursue a path that allows us to continue in person instruction for all students 4k to 12th grade for the 21-22 school year,” Superintendent Annette Deuman said in a taped message to Columbus families Thursday. “Also, our top priority is the safety and health of our students and their families, our staff and our entire community.”

There have been several changes with COVID since the district released its plan for back to school on July 26. Deuman said that the transmission rate for COVID along with the Delta variant was at .08 percent on July 1. However in August, it was at 7 percent.

“The Delta variant counts for 80 percent of those positive tests, and it is highly transmittable and contagious,” Deuman said.

The CDC recommended indoor masking regardless of vaccination status. Children are to return to fulltime in person learning instruction with layered prevention strategies in place. Deuman said the American Academy of Pediatrics agree that masking should be done in the schools.

