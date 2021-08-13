Columbus students to wear masks when returning to classes

COLUMBUS — Students in the Columbus School District will return to classes Aug. 23 with a mask requirement after the district updated its back to school plan after a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.
“Common goals for the new school year are to pursue a path that allows us to continue in person instruction for all students 4k to 12th grade for the 21-22 school year,” Superintendent Annette Deuman said in a taped message to Columbus families Thursday. “Also, our top priority is the safety and health of our students and their families, our staff and our entire community.”
There have been several changes with COVID since the district released its plan for back to school on July 26. Deuman said that the transmission rate for COVID along with the Delta variant was at .08 percent on July 1. However in August, it was at 7 percent.
“The Delta variant counts for 80 percent of those positive tests, and it is highly transmittable and contagious,” Deuman said.
The CDC recommended indoor masking regardless of vaccination status. Children are to return to fulltime in person learning instruction with layered prevention strategies in place. Deuman said the American Academy of Pediatrics agree that masking should be done in the schools.
“And since a significant portion of the student population is under 12 years old, they are not eligible for vaccination,” Deuman said. “They state this is a reason why universal masking should be in place.”
The Pediatric Infectious Disease Society, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Wisconsin Department of Public Health and Columbia County of Department of Public Health all agree that school districts should require masks when students return this fall, Deuman said.
“Moving forward for the Columbus School District, we have created a masking policy based on the transmission rate,” Deuman said. “To begin the 21-22 school year, while we are in the substantial and high (transmission rate), all students and staff will be required to wear masks based on the medical and expert recommendations”
If the transmission rates fall, there could be changes to the policy. There could be optional masking for sixth to 12 if it moves to the moderate rate. If it changes to the low transmission rate, then all students will be optional for masks.
School busses are under federal guidelines and require the use of masks, Deuman said.
The layered mitigation strategies include: encouraging vaccinations, distancing, handwashing, cleaning and disinfecting, remaining with cohorts, signs and other communications and encouraging people to stay home when they are sick.