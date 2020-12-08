Commons, gym nearly done as Baraboo middle school project gains speed during virtual learning

The brand-new gym and commons space at Jack Young Middle School are almost ready to open, furniture is being moved into the new library and steel components arrived late last week that, when assembled, will form the expansive central stair.
Baraboo School District officials and a handful of other people toured the construction Monday night to see how the $41.7 million project is coming along.
“Everything’s going really well,” said Construction Manager Brian Horras of Madison-based CG Schmidt.
He led the group of about 17 people through the nearly finished gym, dotted with windows to allow for additional viewing, and a commons with one wall painted a deep navy blue opposite a two-story curving wall of windows overlooking the south lawn.
Thanks to the district switching to virtual learning through the holiday season, construction crews have been able to make more progress than they would have otherwise, Horras said, noting that they’re about a month ahead of schedule on the commons. They were also able to start work on the central stair -- the replacement for the former ramp -- and demolition of the elevator, which will allow them to put up the last steel beam needed before the building’s roof can be installed.
Excited to show participants the complex steel pieces that will create the stairway, he led them outside where the components were laid across the lawn after being delivered recently.
“Everything in the central stairs -- where we’ve removed all of the existing building -- that’s coming together really well and everything is fitting,” even though the complexity of the space presents “a lot of challenges,” Horras said. It should be completed by its scheduled time in March.
Support Local Journalism
Sean McNevin, chairman of the board’s Ad-Hoc Facilities and Operations committee which oversees the referendum project, said he typically tours the construction at least twice a week. He was there Friday and again on Monday for the full board tour. “Every day there’s something new,” he said.
“I think it’s great,” McNevin said of the progress. “We’re on time, on budget. It’s really progressing at a nice pace.”
Horras said the delivery of some materials, such as the gym bleachers, has been delayed because of shutdowns at production facilities due to the pandemic, but for the most part, the project hasn’t been impacted much.
Because managers still have their construction contingency budget, he said they’re looking at potentially using those funds on some smaller projects to “enhance the overall final product.”
By next summer, Horras said crews will have just the remaining academic renovations left, as well as work in some other spaces, such as the kitchen and band room. The overall project’s timeline remains on track for completion before the start of the 2021-22 school year, Horras said.
Voters approved the $41.7 million referendum project, which includes significant updates, changes to the building layout and a 44,500-square-foot addition, for Jack Young Middle School in April 2019.
McNevin said he’s excited for the new spaces to open up and allow for even more social distancing when students return in person. Before the district shifted to virtual learning, construction crews worked in parts of the building away from students, Horras said.
“I’m just really excited to see the next phase, which is the remodeling of the rest of the building and the rest of the classrooms,” McNevin said. “I think staff and students alike will be very excited.”
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.