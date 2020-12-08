Commons, gym nearly done as Baraboo middle school project gains speed during virtual learning

Excited to show participants the complex steel pieces that will create the stairway, he led them outside where the components were laid across the lawn after being delivered recently.

“Everything in the central stairs -- where we’ve removed all of the existing building -- that’s coming together really well and everything is fitting,” even though the complexity of the space presents “a lot of challenges,” Horras said. It should be completed by its scheduled time in March.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sean McNevin, chairman of the board’s Ad-Hoc Facilities and Operations committee which oversees the referendum project, said he typically tours the construction at least twice a week. He was there Friday and again on Monday for the full board tour. “Every day there’s something new,” he said.

“I think it’s great,” McNevin said of the progress. “We’re on time, on budget. It’s really progressing at a nice pace.”

Horras said the delivery of some materials, such as the gym bleachers, has been delayed because of shutdowns at production facilities due to the pandemic, but for the most part, the project hasn’t been impacted much.