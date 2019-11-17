Community Care 4K students take time every week to learn how to better deal with their emotions and empathy as part of a class that the preschool implemented three years ago.
Recently an online video series was created by Wisconsin Public Television that allows people to see the program that has been creating a calm classroom at the school.
Renae Henning, an administrator at Community Care Preschool, and 4K students from the school helped in the development and production of Kindness in the Classroom, a new, online video series for pre-k and kindergarten teachers to show the positive impact that teaching mindfulness in the classroom settings does for students.
There are other similar courses and many schools has coursework that helps students learn social-emotional curriculum. Beaver Dam Unified School District uses 2nd Step Social/Emotional Curriculum, Beaver Dam Unified School District communications officer Nicole White said.
“We adopted it for 4K (BDUSD4Kids) this year, but K-5 has been using it much longer,” White said. “Middle school is also using it. Basically it is a social-emotional curriculum to teach students about appropriate ways to handle behavior and friendships. It teaches them how to listen, manage their behavior, get along with peers, and pay attention.”
White said there are five units for 4K: skills for learning, empathy, emotion management, friendship skills and problem solving and transitioning to kindergarten.
“Having this type of focus on early learning allows children to better focus on academics once they have mastered the social skills needed for learning,” White said.
Henning was searching for a program three years ago when she came up with the kindness curriculum from Wisconsin Public Television and the Center of Healthy Minds at University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“They sent it out for free,” Henning said. “All we had to do is ask for it. After I read it, I knew I wanted to try it, so I met with the teachers and came up with a plan.”
Henning goes into the 4K classes on Mondays to teach the children the 24-lesson course on mindfulness.
Children have struggles with their social-emotional health and well-being, Henning said. The program was developed to help children ages of 4 to 6 years old cope with some of those challenges.
“Over time, we have noticed an increase in children struggling with anxiety and an inability to deal with their big feelings,” Henning said.
The students learn to stop and think before reacting to a situation, Henning said. In addition, they work on focusing breathing to regulate their emotions.
“To give these skills to 4- and 5-year-olds is pretty remarkable,” Henning said.
To learn more about the Kindness in the Classroom program visit: https://pbswisconsineducation.org/kindness
