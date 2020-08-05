Community members petition Lodi school district to reverse decision to offer virtual-only model

After the School District of Lodi approved a plan last week to offer only “enhanced virtual learning” at the start of this school year, some community members took to the streets and conducted an online petition to object.
A petition, signed “Interested members of the Lodi Community,” called for the school board to open the school year with in-person or hybrid learning instead. Shared on Facebook, it garnered 453 signatures by 4 p.m. Wednesday, but it didn’t restrict who could sign -- meaning supporters could be from anywhere in the world -- and didn’t require any information other than a name and email.
District Administrator Vince Breunig said the feedback he and the school board have received since the board passed its virtual-only plan 7-0 in a special meeting July 29 has been split evenly for and against. According to draft minutes, two public commenters supported virtual learning and three supported returning to in-person classes.
“I’m a parent,” Breunig said Wednesday. “I have two children in school, so I totally understand people’s want to get back to school, the want to have some normalcy in their lives. I do too.”
But COVID-19 has not been controlled or contained to the extent that it would need to be for schools to safely reopen under a hybrid learning model, he said.
The district considered three models, including a blended model, where students would learn in school two days a week and use virtual learning for the rest of the week in order to halve the number in school buildings each day, and a traditional model with enhanced safety procedures.
Under the chosen “enhanced virtual learning,” most students will learn from home, but some small groups -- those who are struggling most or require special attention -- would be able to attend school for face-to-face learning, unlike the virtual model used in the spring.
The special meeting July 29, streamed live on YouTube, has been viewed more than 1,300 times as of Wednesday.
About 10 students and parents protested the decision Tuesday in downtown Lodi, saying they wanted the option for face-to-face learning, according to a news report from NBC 15 in Madison. The students, holding signs with messages like “school is essential,” cited the importance of being in person with teachers for their grades and their mental health.
Breunig said a common concern he’s hearing -- that district leaders didn’t take parent opinions into account -- is a misconception: In making the decision to go virtual, they considered surveys of parents and staff, as well as CDC guidelines.
According to the district survey, most parents and guardians want their children to return to either a traditional in-person learning model or one that blends in-person and virtual learning. More than 80% of guardians at each school level indicated they would send their children to school if there were safety measures in place, while between 9% and 15% said they wouldn’t.
Breunig said he’s worried about both staff and student safety and cited Columbia County’s COVID-19 cases, which more than doubled in July. As of Wednesday, they stood at 233. The county is considered to have high COVID-19 activity, according to health officials.
One of his main concerns is about staffing and the domino effect a COVID-19 case would likely have on the district. Even in a blended model, one positive test could lead to dozens of quarantined students, teachers, bus drivers and other staff members, Breunig said.
“I see the huge disruptions -- this is a huge disruption, there is no question about it -- but (starting virtual only) gives people time to plan for that huge disruption,” Breunig said. “There’s going to be huge disruptions throughout the course of the year unless everything that I’m reading about this virus changes and the numbers start going down and we’re not expecting a second wave and the flu and all those things happening.”
Some substitute teachers are already saying they’re not willing to risk their health by going into schools this fall, he said, which would exacerbate staffing issues.
Instead, Breunig wants a model that’s going to be consistent throughout the quarter, rather than potentially requiring sudden shifts from in-person to virtual. As the quarter progresses, school officials will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases in the area and state and consider what options to choose going forward.
The school board is slated to discuss and/or take action on the 2020-21 reopening plan again Monday. It will convene in open session at 6:30 p.m.
Community members can watch the meeting at meet.google.com/xub-fndq-chj or give input by filling out a form at lodi.k12.wi.us/our-district/board-of-education or contacting Maureen Palmer at palmema@lodischoolswi.org or 608-592-1060.
Board members could change the reopening plan, Breunig acknowledged, but that would require four members to change their minds. They have asked for the topic to be on the agenda for every meeting moving forward.
“I just think it is one of the hardest decisions, if not the hardest decision, that I’ve had to make in education in all my years in education, and I think the board is put in a no-win situation,” the district administrator said. No matter what they do, people will be unhappy.
“There’s not a national plan for fighting this virus,” he said. “The national government has pushed it down to the state level; the state level has pushed it down to the local level, and so now local level and school boards are having to figure out how to fight a pandemic, which puts them in a no-win situation.”
