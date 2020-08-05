Community members petition Lodi school district to reverse decision to offer virtual-only model

According to the district survey, most parents and guardians want their children to return to either a traditional in-person learning model or one that blends in-person and virtual learning. More than 80% of guardians at each school level indicated they would send their children to school if there were safety measures in place, while between 9% and 15% said they wouldn’t.

Breunig said he’s worried about both staff and student safety and cited Columbia County’s COVID-19 cases, which more than doubled in July. As of Wednesday, they stood at 233. The county is considered to have high COVID-19 activity, according to health officials.

One of his main concerns is about staffing and the domino effect a COVID-19 case would likely have on the district. Even in a blended model, one positive test could lead to dozens of quarantined students, teachers, bus drivers and other staff members, Breunig said.