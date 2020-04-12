Construction picks up speed at Baraboo middle school while closed due to coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

School board members and the public got their first peek, albeit a virtual one, at the Baraboo middle school’s construction project Tuesday as crews take advantage of the building being empty of students amid coronavirus closures.

“So far, we’re very happy with what we’ve been able to accomplish,” said Baraboo School District Administrator Lori Mueller.

Construction Manager Brian Horras of Madison-based CG Schmidt led the live tour of the site as Mueller walked with a camera to allow the roughly two dozen viewers to watch from home via video conferencing. Board member Sean McNevin joined them at the site.

Horras showed the school’s now-demolished commons space, gym and locker rooms, and said crews would complete the bulk of the demolition work within the week. He said they had installed footings for the new academic addition and planned to pour about half of the foundation walls the next day.

Construction crews found some “surprises” during the process so far but nothing consequential, Horras said.

Asked by an online viewer how COVID-19, has changed the project timeline, Horras said it hasn’t yet. He said factory closures in places where they weren’t deemed essential are starting to cause some “material issues throughout the marketplace.”