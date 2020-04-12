Construction picks up speed at Baraboo middle school while closed due to coronavirus

School board members and the public got their first peek, albeit a virtual one, at the Baraboo middle school’s construction project Tuesday as crews take advantage of the building being empty of students amid coronavirus closures.
“So far, we’re very happy with what we’ve been able to accomplish,” said Baraboo School District Administrator Lori Mueller.
Construction Manager Brian Horras of Madison-based CG Schmidt led the live tour of the site as Mueller walked with a camera to allow the roughly two dozen viewers to watch from home via video conferencing. Board member Sean McNevin joined them at the site.
Horras showed the school’s now-demolished commons space, gym and locker rooms, and said crews would complete the bulk of the demolition work within the week. He said they had installed footings for the new academic addition and planned to pour about half of the foundation walls the next day.
Construction crews found some “surprises” during the process so far but nothing consequential, Horras said.
Asked by an online viewer how COVID-19, has changed the project timeline, Horras said it hasn’t yet. He said factory closures in places where they weren’t deemed essential are starting to cause some “material issues throughout the marketplace.”
“The ramifications of that have not fully hit our team yet, but when they do, we’ll come up with either a work-around to it or get a plan to adjust to it,” Horras said.
The project is slated for completion by summer of 2021.
Originally meant to be in person, the school board tour was scheduled before the state ordered schools to close starting March 16 as part of efforts to slow the COVID-19 infection rate.
When they closed, district leaders told project managers to take advantage of the fact that students and staff wouldn’t be in the building and do as much work as possible, according to Mueller. The school board approved a list of essential contractors, including CG Schmidt, to continue their work with the district under the state’s “safer at home” order at a meeting March 30.
Voters approved the $41.7 million referendum project, which includes significant updates, changes to the building layout and a 44,500-square-foot addition, for Jack Young Middle School in April 2019.
