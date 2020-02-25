Coronavirus derails travel plans for Beaver Dam robotics team

A Beaver Dam Middle School robotics team that won a chance to compete in Japan will not get to travel there after the competition was cancelled due to concerns over coronavirus.
Beaver Dam High School teacher Melissa Hemling, who helps coach the team. said they found out Monday about the cancellation.
"The BDMS Robotics Team is excited that they earned a spot in the upcoming Japan Open Invitational in May,” Hemling said in an email Tuesday.
“We appreciate and are humbled by all the support we have received from the Beaver Dam community. Unfortunately, we found out late last night that the tournament will be canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. While we appreciate that the event organizers are taking safety concerns seriously, everyone on the team is very saddened and disappointed at the news. We are hoping that we will be reassigned to a different tournament in the upcoming weeks. We will keep everyone posted."
The group of nine middle school students earned an opportunity to attend the First Lego League Open International Japan 2020 competition after a good finish at the state competition in Waukesha earlier in the month.
Beaver Dam Middle School first Lego League Robotics Team 2975, the Megaminds, have worked together on the 2019-20 challenge for teams called “City Shapers.”
The students on the team are: eighth grader Evan Stearns, sixth grader Owen Ferree, sixth grader Ethan Pasewald, seventh grader Ben Brown, sixth grader Owen Hemling, eighth grader Megan Sutton, eighth grader Emmett Lerwick, eighth grader Archer Davis and seventh grader Owen Nill.
The Beaver Dam team was one of the eight teams selected from the United States to compete.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.