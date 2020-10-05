COVID-19 cases, related absences in the Baraboo School District rise Monday

The Baraboo School District’s COVID-19 cases jumped by at least nine since Sept. 28, according to its dashboard, updated Monday morning.

When it was last updated, the district reported fewer than 10 cases had been confirmed since the year started, all of which were at the secondary level. Fewer than five of them were active at the time.

On Monday, those numbers rose to 17 cases at the secondary level, five of which are currently active, and fewer than five new cases at the elementary level.

Absences also rose: Last week, roughly 80 students district-wide -- 4% -- were absent due to COVID-like symptoms or quarantine because of possible exposure, as were 2% of staff. Now, 5% of students -- about 100 -- and 3% of staff are absent.

The dashboard notes that 19% of students -- almost 32 of the 168 total in-person students -- at West Elementary School/Baraboo Early Learning Cooperative are currently absent, at least partially due to a classroom closed for quarantine. It has the highest absent rate among the elementary schools, most of which are below 3% absent.