COVID-19 metrics in Sauk, Columbia county worsen but schools can remain open

The Columbia County Health Department had not updated its numbers by deadline Monday, and Public Health Officer Susan Lorenz did not respond to a call and email requesting the data. As of Friday, the county reported 89 active cases, with 15 new ones since the day before.

In Sauk County, the department has been tracking four particular indicators to inform whether health officials should recommend schools change how they’re operating. Some of those indicators also worsened over the last two-week period, but Lawther said he still recommends schools continue their current plans. He cautioned against increasing the number of people in schools.

When making his recommendations, Lawther considers the four indicators -- new case rate, community spread, COVID-like symptoms in ER visits and the percent of tests that are positive -- as well as several other factors, including where and when cases are happening and a school’s case numbers, absences caused by COVID-like symptoms and close contacts in quarantine, he said. If the indicators do poorly over two incubation periods, officials would consider that enough of a trend that they might consider changing the recommendation, he said.