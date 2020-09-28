COVID-19 metrics in Sauk, Columbia county worsen but schools can remain open

Coronavirus metrics in Sauk and Columbia County worsened over the last two weeks, like much of Wisconsin, but schools for now can remain open at their current reduced capacity.
Sauk County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases grew by 179 over the latest 14-day period from Sept. 11-24, bringing the area to a total of 907 since the first one was confirmed March 19, according to the health department. In Columbia County, the health department has reported a growth of 167 new positive cases over the last two weeks for a total of 573.
“We are going the wrong direction here,” Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther said repeatedly during the weekly COVID-19 update call Monday.
He said almost 6% of Sauk County tests came back positive in the last two weeks, a slight increase over last week. The county continues to conduct roughly 270 tests per day.
The speed at which labs report test results to the county is the worst it’s been so far, Lawther said, because of ongoing capacity issues and “a significant increase” in the number of outbreaks across Wisconsin. Over the last two weeks, 60% of positive test results were received by the county within two days of testing.
Community spread remains the same as Lawther reported last week, with 34% of positive cases coming from unknown sources. He said that number should be less than 20% to reduce the amount of risk community members face.
The Columbia County Health Department had not updated its numbers by deadline Monday, and Public Health Officer Susan Lorenz did not respond to a call and email requesting the data. As of Friday, the county reported 89 active cases, with 15 new ones since the day before.
In Sauk County, the department has been tracking four particular indicators to inform whether health officials should recommend schools change how they’re operating. Some of those indicators also worsened over the last two-week period, but Lawther said he still recommends schools continue their current plans. He cautioned against increasing the number of people in schools.
When making his recommendations, Lawther considers the four indicators -- new case rate, community spread, COVID-like symptoms in ER visits and the percent of tests that are positive -- as well as several other factors, including where and when cases are happening and a school’s case numbers, absences caused by COVID-like symptoms and close contacts in quarantine, he said. If the indicators do poorly over two incubation periods, officials would consider that enough of a trend that they might consider changing the recommendation, he said.
“We currently are looking at one (incubation period), this most recent 14-day report, so I anticipate that next week if it continues in this direction we will start talking with the schools more aggressively about what this might mean, and if it gets really bad even before the two incubation periods, before the 28 days, we could still make that recommendation,” Lawther said.
Josh Sween, district administrator of the Portage Community School District, said he hasn’t necessarily seen in schools the same upward trend that the county and other surrounding counties are reporting, but he said it’s something the district is watching. The district closed three schools for the next two weeks because new cases and the resulting quarantines caused staffing issues within those buildings.
“If all of a sudden we look and determine that our cases within the school district are going up as quickly as the county, then we would look to pivot to all at-home/remote learning, which, you know, that’s part of our plan,” Sween said.
