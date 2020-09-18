COVID-19 spike causes Markesan schools to temporarily close

Markesan School District shut down classes Friday through Sept. 27 following a “dramatic rise” in confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the elementary, middle and high schools.
In a letter to school families Thursday, district officials said, “This break will be to get healthy and follow safe practices. It will not be a virtual learning week. We will be adjusting the calendar if necessary to address required minutes of instruction.”
Green Lake County Health Unit is helping the school monitor cases and spread.
“We’ve had a number of classes that have been affected by positive kids or teachers and when we did the contract tracing there’s well over 100 people that needed to be quarantined, so the school decided that closing was probably the best thing to do,” said Green Lake Health Officer Kathy Munsey.
Munsey said the breakout is not only in the schools, but in the Markesan community as a whole, where preventative measures against the virus are not always being practiced.
“They’ve had a number of community events with little social distancing and there’s a lot of people who don’t believe in wearing masks. The larger the group you get together, the greater risk of having spread,” she said. “I think it has just gotten to the point that we’re seeing results of that, unfortunately.”
There are about 800 students, preschool through grade 12, in the Markesan School District. All staff is working during the fall break week to deep clean schools; adjust and adapt practices to continue to mitigate close contact; ensure that virtual and in-person instruction is ready to meet student needs; and prepare materials for learning that fosters best practice in this constantly changing time.
Elementary Principal Jason Breaker said the district is committed to in-person learning and a hybrid face-to-face/virtual schedule is not a consideration at this time.
“Our community wants five days a week, we want five days a week, we just needed a little break to figure out how we’re going to do that better. This is a one-time break for us to try to get things under control,” he said.
School activities and athletics are also being halted until Sept. 28. Breaker said hopefully the time off will give the kids a chance to not lose another season due to the coronavirus.
The district and Green Lake County Health are asking that when in-person instruction resumes, families be vigilant about screening children prior to coming to school. If a student is symptomatic, they should stay home.
Breaker is currently serving as interim district administrator, as Markesan Superintendent Duane Bark remains hospitalized since July with complications of COVID-19. He said the community has been outstanding in showing its visible support for Bark by displaying yard signs and wearing T-shirts and bracelets with the words #Bark Strong on them.
“Our thoughts continue to go out to his family,” he said. “We miss him, we wish he was here. We’re all trying to make him proud and do the best that we can through this situation.”
