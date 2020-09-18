COVID-19 spike causes Markesan schools to temporarily close

There are about 800 students, preschool through grade 12, in the Markesan School District. All staff is working during the fall break week to deep clean schools; adjust and adapt practices to continue to mitigate close contact; ensure that virtual and in-person instruction is ready to meet student needs; and prepare materials for learning that fosters best practice in this constantly changing time.

Elementary Principal Jason Breaker said the district is committed to in-person learning and a hybrid face-to-face/virtual schedule is not a consideration at this time.

“Our community wants five days a week, we want five days a week, we just needed a little break to figure out how we’re going to do that better. This is a one-time break for us to try to get things under control,” he said.

School activities and athletics are also being halted until Sept. 28. Breaker said hopefully the time off will give the kids a chance to not lose another season due to the coronavirus.

The district and Green Lake County Health are asking that when in-person instruction resumes, families be vigilant about screening children prior to coming to school. If a student is symptomatic, they should stay home.