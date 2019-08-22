Beaver Dam Unified School District is estimating damage to Beaver Dam Middle School, 104 Fourth St., to be over $100,000 after a 22-year-old man crashed into the building Wednesday night following a police chase.
“The district continues to be very appreciative of the response and care from our emergency responders,” Superintendent Mark DiStefano said. “Although this whole situation is very unfortunate, in true Beaver Dam fashion, we will come together and put the necessary solutions in place so we can be sure our staff and students have a positive start to the school year.”
Beaver Dam Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of North Center Street on Wednesday at 11:15 p.m. A 22-year-old man left the scene, but the car the man was driving was located at 11:40 p.m. The driver fled at a high rate of speed, eventually traveling south on Grove Street.
The vehicle left the road and struck the north wall of the Beaver Dam Middle School, near the T-intersection of West Mackie and Grove streets. The collision caused structural damage to the building as well as damage to the electrical and water utilities.
A fire caused by the crash was extinguished by the Beaver Dam Fire Department.
Prior to making contact with the exterior wall of the building, the vehicle struck an electrical transformer that feeds power to a large portion of the building, according to a press release from the Beaver Dam Unified School District. In addition to the damage caused by the impact of the crash, there is additional damage from the fire.
There is water damage in some areas as a result of extinguishing the fire and there may be some smoke damage. District staff have been on scene and responding through the night and morning, according to DiStefano.
Beaver Dam Middle School postponed a sixth grade open house scheduled for Thursday night. All events scheduled at the middle school for Thursday have been either moved, rescheduled or postponed.
Alliant Energy is working to replace the transformer and restore the building to full power as soon as possible.
DiStefano said a specialized mitigation and remediation team is assisting with clean-up and containment. Additional contractors and partners will be brought in to assess the situation.
Although the district does not have a full and complete picture of the work that will need to be done, DiStefano said the estimated damage is well over $100,000.
The district is estimating that the building will be usable by Monday, but it is closed until the middle school has full power and can appropriately filter and clean the air to assure a safe environment for students and staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)