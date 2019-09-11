The physical education staff at Beaver Dam Middle School has made quite a few changes while the school’s largest and newest gym is out of commission.
A little over a week before students returned to school, a car allegedly driven by Roy Cortez, 22, Beaver Dam, slammed into the back of the Beaver Dam Middle School leading to a fire. The crash and fire caused damage that closed down the school's large gym, known as The Pond.
Cortez is charged with a felony count of fleeing or eluding an officer causing damage to property. He is scheduled back in court on Oct. 2 for his arraignment.
Staff of Beaver Dam Middle School, especially the athletic department, has tried to make the start of the school year as seamless as possible, while the damage was assessed and repairs begin.
Physical education instructor Katie Schmidt-Hahn said she had a meeting scheduled at Beaver Dam Middle School the day after the crash and got an email saying the meeting was cancelled. It wasn’t long after that she saw social media posts and found out what had happened at the school.
“At that point, we didn’t know what the damage would be,” physical education instructor Anna Brady said.
The entire school was closed for days as clean up and damage assessment took place. The crash had damaged the school's brick wall, but also started an electrical transformer on fire. Water used to put out the fire entered the building.
“Half the gym had standing water,” Schmidt-Hahn said.
The water got beneath the gym's wood floor, BDMS athletic director Michael Wood said.
The group of physical education teachers had already been meeting throughout the summer to work on changing the physical education program from year-long to a single semester for each student. The change is an advantage for the current physical education program at the school since only half the students at the school are going through the physical education program this semester.
The unexpected damage meant more changes since the gym housed many of the physical education offerings in the school including a climbing wall, fitness center, locker rooms and physical education offices.
You have free articles remaining.
Physical education instructor Mallory Lindert said they began by borrowing equipment from other schools in the Beaver Dam Unified School District.
The staff knew the only gym available the first semester for physical education classes would be the older gym which also is used as a lunch room. The orchestra room was also repurposed for the physical education department to give them more room, Schmidt-Hahn said.
“It’s the only space we have to use during cold weather during the lunchtimes,” Brady said.
Wood said they worked hard to maintain a normal environment for students and used in-service time to brainstorm ideas and collect equipment.
Brady said they asked, “What can we do with what we have?"
They also knew they could utilize the outdoor physical education area longer this year, Brady said.
The students are not required to change into gym clothes this semester due to not having locker rooms, Lindert said. She said students have been good sports about the changes.
The curriculum for physical education added more mindful classes this year such as Zumba and Pilates, Brady said.
The staff also will look at different activities once it turns cold and there is snow to add even more variety, Schmidt-Hahn said.
It is hoped that the larger gym will be open for the second semester classes, Schmidt-Hahn said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)