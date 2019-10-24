Leaders at Baraboo’s college campus expect the institution to add more programs to meet local needs, cater to adult students and connect with Sauk County schools over the next several years under its new strategic plan, which will inform the upcoming master planning process.
“I know that strategic plans often have the reputation of being put on the shelf and collecting dust, but our charge from the (University of Wisconsin-Platteville) chancellor is to make sure that this is a living document,” said Ed Janairo, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County dean, at a Campus Commission meeting last week.
He presented representatives from Baraboo and Sauk County with UW-Platteville’s 2019-24 strategic plan Oct. 17, outlining its three main goals: to “foster transformative education,” increase access and “invest in our future.”
One strategy under the university's goal to “foster transformative education” includes improving connections with K-12 schools.
As part of that effort, Michael Compton, a UW-Platteville assistant dean, said administrators have worked with Baraboo High School to develop dual credit courses.
BHS added a new dairy food science course this year that the district intends to eventually give students both high school and college credit for through UW-Platteville, according to the course proposal approved by the school board in December.
Janairo said the Baraboo campus also is working to add an environmental science program and a tourism and hospitality degree that connects to Sauk County’s tourism industry.
The plan includes making higher education more accessible to those who haven’t had the opportunity to attend or think of college as “out of reach,” Janairo said, adding that more evening courses or online courses could help that area.
These goals will inform UW-Baraboo’s planning. Once the campus has “more concrete academic plans,” Janairo said they will in turn inform the development of a master plan.
Janairo noted that UW-Baraboo, as a branch campus, figures largely in the strategic plan and in UW-Platteville’s future.
“I’ve been a part of many strategic planning processes, and I was quite impressed on how this one was conducted by the staff at UW-Platteville and how inclusive it is,” he told the commission. “Certainly the voices at this campus were heard.”
