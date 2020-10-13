Dells’ school board endorses administrative guideline for masks on school grounds

Wisconsin Dells School District has endorsed an administrative guideline requiring anyone who sets foot on school grounds to wear a mask, even after the state mandate requiring face coverings to reduce the spread of COVID-19 expires.
The guideline requires all students, employees and visitors to wear a face covering when at one of the school facilities, while in attendance at a school district sponsored event or while working for the district. The rule will remain in place even if Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate is lifted or possibly overturned by the Republican controlled legislature.
The school board approved to endorse the measure at its Oct. 12 meeting. The board will review the guideline on a quarterly basis to see if its still needed, make adoptions or rescind it based on data from the area health departments on COVID-19 cases.
Face coverings were required for all students and staff when the school board approved its back to school plan in August. District Administrator Terry Slack said the school district has been following the statewide mask mandate issued by Evers, which is set to expire Nov. 21. Judge R. Michael Waterman recently rejected a request for a temporary injunction against Evers’ statewide mask mandate after the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit in August seeking to halt the order.
Wisconsin Dells High School shifts to virtual learning after over 40 close contacts identified from COVID-19 exposure
Like the state mandate, the administrative guideline allows the removal of face coverings in certain situations like eating or drinking, communicating with someone who is hard of hearing or by a single individual giving a presentation while remaining six feet away. Exceptions will be considered for medical or religious reasons, which will be directed to the district administrator, according to the guideline.
The school district’s guideline on wearing masks comes as state and county health departments have reported growing numbers of COVID-19 cases. Sauk County reported two new deaths in the past week from the virus.
Slack said the guidelines are necessary to continue following the health recommendations by officials during the pandemic, even if the state order is no longer in effect.
“Whether you like the masks in public or your private life, that is your business,” he said. “In order for us to have a chance to be successful this year we have to do this.”
Slack said students have been “awesome” about wearing masks while in school and there haven’t been many issues with wearing face coverings in the district's buildings.
“We’ve done well,” he said.
Board Member Erik Backhaus thought the guideline was opened-ended and suggested a sunset date be added to keep readdressing mask wearing on school grounds, especially for those in the community who are against the mask order. The board continued to discuss options before deciding to review it on a quarterly basis. The board may discuss if it will be needed in the future, depending on if a vaccine was approved or if health data shows COVID-19 cases are so low face coverings won't be needed.
“This is not a lifetime mask order,” Slack said. “This is for a period of time and right now it’s just hard to grasp what that might be.”
Wisconsin State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt and Baraboo News Republic reporter Susan Endres contributed to this report.
