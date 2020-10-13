Dells’ school board endorses administrative guideline for masks on school grounds

Like the state mandate, the administrative guideline allows the removal of face coverings in certain situations like eating or drinking, communicating with someone who is hard of hearing or by a single individual giving a presentation while remaining six feet away. Exceptions will be considered for medical or religious reasons, which will be directed to the district administrator, according to the guideline.

The school district’s guideline on wearing masks comes as state and county health departments have reported growing numbers of COVID-19 cases. Sauk County reported two new deaths in the past week from the virus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Slack said the guidelines are necessary to continue following the health recommendations by officials during the pandemic, even if the state order is no longer in effect.

“Whether you like the masks in public or your private life, that is your business,” he said. “In order for us to have a chance to be successful this year we have to do this.”

Slack said students have been “awesome” about wearing masks while in school and there haven’t been many issues with wearing face coverings in the district's buildings.

“We’ve done well,” he said.