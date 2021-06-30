Dells School District anticipates $300,000 surplus in 2020-21

Wisconsin Dells School District ended the 2020-21 school year in the black with a financial surplus.
Business Manager Deb Michel said the reason for the $300,000 surplus is higher than anticipated financial aid. It was Michel’s final meeting with the Wisconsin Dells School District as she is taking a job as the School District of Reedsburg business manager.
The fiscal year ends June 30. The school board unanimously approved the budget amendments at its June 28 meeting in the high school band room.
Items amended in the budget resulted in a $575,281 reduction of expenditures. In the 2020-21 budget approved last fall, school board members approved a deficit of $754,952, which did not include allocations of over $650,000 to cover the expected budget shortfall for that year.
Michel said the expenditure budget changed by $676,407 due to $505,993 removed from the budget to pay for upgrades to the outdoor athletic complex. Since the project is able to pay for itself and the money is no longer needed, the school district was able to save money. Fund 46, the long-term capital improvement fund, also had savings in utilities and custodial maintenance. With the savings, Michel recommended putting $100,000 into the long-term capital improvement funds to use for projects at a later date. The school district will have about $600,000 in reserve funds to use at the end of next year to use if needed, Michel said.
With the additional savings, the school board unanimously approved financial designations towards the completion of the new maintenance building at the athletic complex, which will be completed as a part of the 2021-22 budget.
Achievement Gap Results
I-Ready assessments scores improved at the end of the 2020-21 school year compared to the end of the fall semester.
Each of the school district principals shared end-of-the-year results of i-Ready assessments. School board members unanimously approved the full achievement gap reduction report in the consent agenda.
The end of the year results show a significant improvement from the school district’s mid-year and fall i-Ready assessments, which showed a decrease in reading and math proficiency as students shifted from remote learning to in-person. According to the report, each of the schools reported small class sizes and working with an instructional literacy coach as the strategies used to help reduce achievement gaps.
At Spring Hill Elementary School, 66% of students in grades K-3 tested in the proficient level, meaning testing on grade level or above, in reading compared to 27% at the end of the fall semester. Math assessments show 66% of students tested in the proficiency level, up from 20% from the assessment completed at the end of the fall semester.
At Wisconsin Dells Middle School, 6th grade and 7th grade students had a 52% proficiency level in reading compared to 29% and 35% respectively at the beginning of the school year. Eighth grade proficiency levels in reading increased from 39% at the beginning of the school year to 46% at the end of the year. Proficiency levels in math scores increased from 37% at the beginning of the year to 64% at the end of the year for those in grades 6. Grade 7 also saw an increase with 43% of students testing in the proficient level compared to 25% at the beginning of the year while students in grade 8 had a 46% proficiency rate compared to 35% at the beginning of the year.
According to Lake Delton Elementary School’s Achievement Gap Reduction report, 98% of kindergarten students tested in the proficiency level at the end of the spring semester in reading compared to 36% at the beginning of the year. Additionally, 92% of students were proficient in math at the end of the year compared to 25% at the end of the fall semester at the elementary school. Reading scores were at 60% for reading and math for first grade students compared to 10% and 3% respectively for each subject. The amount of students in second and third grade assessed in proficiency levels for reading and math also increased at Lake Delton Elementary School.
At Neenah Creek Elementary School, the amount of students testing at or above grade level was at 100% for both math and reading compared to 44% of students in reading and 33% of students in math at the end of the fall semester. Proficiency levels in math and reading for grades 1-3 at Neenah Creek also showed an increase.
Wisconsin Dells School Board collection
Terry presents data (copy)
Jim talks (copy)
Deb gives budget presentation (copy)
Casey gives presentation (copy)
Hugh and Terry
Jesse listens at meeting
Terry reads third Friday count numbers
Felipe gives presentation
School 1
Board Nov 12
School board 1
Athletes 1
Report 1
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.