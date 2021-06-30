Dells School District anticipates $300,000 surplus in 2020-21

At Wisconsin Dells Middle School, 6th grade and 7th grade students had a 52% proficiency level in reading compared to 29% and 35% respectively at the beginning of the school year. Eighth grade proficiency levels in reading increased from 39% at the beginning of the school year to 46% at the end of the year. Proficiency levels in math scores increased from 37% at the beginning of the year to 64% at the end of the year for those in grades 6. Grade 7 also saw an increase with 43% of students testing in the proficient level compared to 25% at the beginning of the year while students in grade 8 had a 46% proficiency rate compared to 35% at the beginning of the year.

According to Lake Delton Elementary School’s Achievement Gap Reduction report, 98% of kindergarten students tested in the proficiency level at the end of the spring semester in reading compared to 36% at the beginning of the year. Additionally, 92% of students were proficient in math at the end of the year compared to 25% at the end of the fall semester at the elementary school. Reading scores were at 60% for reading and math for first grade students compared to 10% and 3% respectively for each subject. The amount of students in second and third grade assessed in proficiency levels for reading and math also increased at Lake Delton Elementary School.