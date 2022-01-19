Dells school district implementing standards-based learning

The Wisconsin Dells School District wants to better measure how well students are doing in relation to grade-level standards, instead of simply concluding this based on assignment/test scores and work habits.
Wisconsin Dells Middle School Principal Casey Whitehurst and Dells High School Principal Hugh Gaston introduced standards-based learning for the 2022-23 school year to the school board at its monthly meeting on Jan. 17. Whitehurst said the main focus of the shift is students achieving at the highest level of their abilities.
"Standards-based learning is about tracking that individual progress," Whitehurst said.
According to a school district media release, main differences between standards-based and traditional grading include a proficiency scale instead of a percentage and that non-academic behaviors are reported separately. The release also states how grades are determined by students' abilities to meet standards, not by how they compare with other students.
"As we explore and unpack standards-based grading, I think one element that it brings to the table from a principal's perspective is dialing in and focusing on what students know and what they're learning," Wisconsin Dells School District Administrator Terry Slack said.
Whitehurst, with help from Gaston, is utilizing a five-step model to implementing the standards-based system, according to Whitehurst and the release. First step is the vision, which is the student achievement factor. Second is skills, which is geared at staff and their adaptation to grading based on proficiency instead of raw numbers.
Incentives, the third step, has influence with parents, students and teachers. Whitehurst said the students' grades reflect how well students understand material.
He cited a student from one class that utilized standards-based (math) grading and from a class that used the traditional system. The student told a teacher who asked how the student would explain a math grade that they would explain where they are strong and where they struggle. However, the same student explained a grade from another class being the result of not turning in an assignment.
"The kid knows exactly what they were learning versus the kid knows 'Hey, I didn't turn something in, so this is the grade I got'," said Whitehurst. "Had no idea what they're learning necessarily was."
He went on to explain the incentives really help students understand where they are and the grades will mean more from a parent's perspective with respect to their child's knowledge of material. For teachers, a big incentive is being more able to determine when students need more support or more challenging work, according to the release.
The other two steps include resources, which falls into the last step, the four-phase action plan. Those phases include leadership and teacher preparation, parent information and communication and the implementation in 2022-23. Resources included guides to standards-based learning for teachers and administrators, according to Whitehurst.