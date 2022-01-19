Dells school district implementing standards-based learning

Incentives, the third step, has influence with parents, students and teachers. Whitehurst said the students' grades reflect how well students understand material.

He cited a student from one class that utilized standards-based (math) grading and from a class that used the traditional system. The student told a teacher who asked how the student would explain a math grade that they would explain where they are strong and where they struggle. However, the same student explained a grade from another class being the result of not turning in an assignment.

"The kid knows exactly what they were learning versus the kid knows 'Hey, I didn't turn something in, so this is the grade I got'," said Whitehurst. "Had no idea what they're learning necessarily was."

He went on to explain the incentives really help students understand where they are and the grades will mean more from a parent's perspective with respect to their child's knowledge of material. For teachers, a big incentive is being more able to determine when students need more support or more challenging work, according to the release.