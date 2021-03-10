Dells School District shares COVID-19 vaccine clinic update, survey results for 2021-22 calendar

Wisconsin Dells School District shared an update after the first day of a mass vaccination event held in Baraboo for its staff and survey results to create the 2021-22 school calendar.
District Administrator Terry Slack said in an interview after the March 9 board meeting 175 to 180 staff members from the district received the first dose of the vaccine at the clinic. Slack said he also received his vaccine.
Slack thanked SSM Health and Baraboo School District for coordinating and hosting the first of two mass vaccinations for eligible staff members to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Lodi School District and Baraboo School District’s staff also were invited to receive their vaccines. The second clinic is set for April 6 for staff to receive the second dose.
Slack said wait times were minimal and the event went smoothly.
“It was a very efficient, well-run, well organized event,” he said. “From those that wanted the vaccine this has eased a lot of anxiety in people’s minds.”
Exactly 819 first doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine were administered to employees of the Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells and Lodi districts, three Baraboo parochial schools — St Joseph’s Catholic School, St. John’s Lutheran School and Community Christian School — and the Madison College campuses in Reedsburg and Portage.
Slack said the vaccine is a “positive step” towards moving forward past the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it also provides hope there is a light at the end of the tunnel after one year of uncertainty and lockdowns.
According to a letter written by Slack on the school district’s website, all in-person instruction classes switched to virtual instruction for grades K-8 March 9 to accommodate scheduling for staff to attend the clinic. The only exception was 11th grade students, who were scheduled to take the ACT that morning in-person. Grades 9, 10 and 12 already had a non-school day scheduled with no virtual learning March 9 due to the need to have the entire high school staff help with proctoring the ACT.
No in-person instruction will be provided April 6-7 and further information will be provided as the date approaches, according to the document.
2021-22 calendar discussions
The school board is getting its calendar in order for next school year.
Results from a five-question survey from parents and staff show 350 survey respondents, or 57%, indicated their top choice for Thanksgiving break is to have no school the day before the holiday on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Results also showed 501 respondents, 82%, indicated their top choice for winter break is school ending Wednesday, Dec. 22.
A new question was asked if school should close to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day with 57%, 349 respondents, saying the district should not close school that day. Almost 90%, 548 respondents, indicated their desire to keep a week-long spring break with 62%, 335 respondents, saying their top choice was to keep spring break during the last week of March.
No action was taken on the survey results. A final draft of the school calendar will be presented for the board to consider for potential approval at the March 22 meeting.
Other business
The school board approved the sale of property for two vacant residential city lots on the corner of Michigan and Vine Street for $39,900. The property was listed through Wisconsin Dells Realty, Slack said.
The school board unanimously approved to select the low bid of $41,956.25 from Paragon Development Systems for an overhead projector.
The board delayed a decision on the consideration for four-year-old kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year to further review enrollment, academic data and finances.
Baraboo News Republic Reporter Susan Endres contributed to this report.
