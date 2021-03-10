Dells School District shares COVID-19 vaccine clinic update, survey results for 2021-22 calendar

Slack said the vaccine is a “positive step” towards moving forward past the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it also provides hope there is a light at the end of the tunnel after one year of uncertainty and lockdowns.

According to a letter written by Slack on the school district’s website, all in-person instruction classes switched to virtual instruction for grades K-8 March 9 to accommodate scheduling for staff to attend the clinic. The only exception was 11th grade students, who were scheduled to take the ACT that morning in-person. Grades 9, 10 and 12 already had a non-school day scheduled with no virtual learning March 9 due to the need to have the entire high school staff help with proctoring the ACT.

No in-person instruction will be provided April 6-7 and further information will be provided as the date approaches, according to the document.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

2021-22 calendar discussions

The school board is getting its calendar in order for next school year.