Dells school district to implement measures to combat teacher shortages

The Wisconsin Dells School District is short on teachers and other staff and is looking to solve this issue with an intern program and ramping up recruitment.

Teacher shortages are an issue on local, state and national levels, according to school administrators. . One of the district's first responses is to set the number of sections needed for teachers and staff for elementary schools in the district. This is the earliest that the district has done that for the coming school year (2022-23).

"We wanted to set those sections and compensate for any retirements that we may have and start to fill our staff for the '22-23 school year earlier than we normally would," Dells School District Administrator Terry Slack said."

Another way the district wants to combat the teacher shortage is to implement an internship program for two subjects, agricultural science and physical education.

"With regard to the phy-ed intern for next year, we've seen a retirement from the phy-ed department," said Slack. "Rather than replace with a full teacher, an intermediate step is to use interns, if we can find those, for the first and second semester of next year."