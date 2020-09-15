Dells school report card score might change, principals highlight plans for school year

Felipe Armijo, principal for Lake Delton and Neenah Creek Elementary School, said his goal is to move students at both schools to proficient/advanced levels of academic achievement, about 25% of the score on the report card. The schools also have the same weekly communication with all students and bi-weekly communication for students in the lowest quartile, which could substitute the twice a year parent/teacher conferences, he said.

Middle School Principal Casey Whitehurst said a communication log has been set up among the grade levels so students stay in touch with each other. Testing through the iReady window from Sept. 8-18 will further identify learning gaps, according to Whitehurst and his report. The two-week soft start at the beginning of the school year helped with attendance, especially with virtual learning, as students and teachers connected with each other.

Whitehurst said specific focus groups for academic support periods are planned for implementation as a result of iReady data. Seventh grade students will have a similar model with a SOAR goal setting program.

High School Principal Hugh Gaston said the plan to address students in the lowest quartile is to automatically sign up students for an English/language arts or math academic support period twice a week to give students the help they need.

Goals for the high school this year are to be determined but Gaston said the plan is to use the high school's PreACT and ACT scores from last year to formulate goals this year. For engagement and attendance, Gaston plans to use the 2019 fall engagement survey, spring 2020 engagement data and a relationship mapping spreadsheet for identifying students most at risk in attendance and engagement.

