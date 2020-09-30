Dells’ student population decreases for 2020-21 school year; in-person parent-teacher conferences canceled

Slack said another reason for the drop is more families are moving, a typical aspect for each year.

While open enrollment trends are still at a deficit with 150 students leaving compared to 114 coming in, Slack said the trends are improving compared to previous years. About four to five years ago, the deficit in the district’s open enrollment was around 100 students, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Slack believes the district’s new facilities at the high school, the re-calibration of the current middle school, as well as recognition of Lake Delton Elementary School as a Blue Ribbon School have helped the overall numbers.

“It’s something we’ll continue to work at,” Slack said.

The school board also approved to modify the school district calendar to cancel traditional face-to-face parent/teacher conference dates. The move is to limit traffic inside the school district’s buildings and staff already increasing communication with families due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Slack said.

If a parent wants to do a face-to-face or virtual meeting it can still be scheduled on an individual basis.