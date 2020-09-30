Dells’ student population decreases for 2020-21 school year; in-person parent-teacher conferences canceled

Wisconsin Dells School District’s overall student count has dropped for the 2020-21 school year.
District Administrator Terry Slack said at the Sept. 28 special school board meeting overall district numbers were 1,718 students, less than the 1,755 students reported at the annual meeting earlier this year. Last year’s third Friday count for September 2019 was 1,779 students for the entire district.
The high school reported numbers of 551 students, Spring Hill Middle School 386 students, Spring Hill Elementary School 505, Lake Delton Elementary School 193 and Neenah Creek Elementary School 77.
Student population sets how much state aid the school district will receive for the year. The budget and tax levy plan to be finalized at the end of October with the board setting two budget review dates for Oct. 12 and Oct. 26. The latter date is the day the budget and tax levy could potentially be set.
Slack was not surprised by the decrease in student population, especially with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t think that’s necessarily overall surprising given some of the risk or the hesitancy for some families to return,” Slack said after sharing the overall district number. “Even though we offered our own virtual (learning) some families deviated and went with virtual themselves through a different K-12 type virtual academy.”
Slack said another reason for the drop is more families are moving, a typical aspect for each year.
While open enrollment trends are still at a deficit with 150 students leaving compared to 114 coming in, Slack said the trends are improving compared to previous years. About four to five years ago, the deficit in the district’s open enrollment was around 100 students, he said.
Slack believes the district’s new facilities at the high school, the re-calibration of the current middle school, as well as recognition of Lake Delton Elementary School as a Blue Ribbon School have helped the overall numbers.
“It’s something we’ll continue to work at,” Slack said.
The school board also approved to modify the school district calendar to cancel traditional face-to-face parent/teacher conference dates. The move is to limit traffic inside the school district’s buildings and staff already increasing communication with families due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Slack said.
If a parent wants to do a face-to-face or virtual meeting it can still be scheduled on an individual basis.
“In the event there is still a need to have that face-to-face or Zoom-type parent-teacher conference, we will still make arrangements to do that as well,” Slack said.
Other business
The school board recognized Lake Delton Elementary School for receiving the 2020 Blue Ribbon Award. The national award is based on overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
The board approved to purchase 1,512 notebook sleeves at $24,176.88 and power adapters at $46,692.72 from Staples to allow for home charging and bringing laptops home to conduct virtual learning in case of a school closure due to COVID-19. Two other bids from CDW-G and SHI were also considered.
The board approved to purchase a CNC plasma table at $33,842.32 to provide a hands-on opportunity within the high school’s technology center for students in welding classes. The purchase was made possible by a donation from Turk and Judy Waterman.
