Dental premiums to rise for some Baraboo School District employees, fall for others

Changes to dental insurance premiums for Baraboo School District employees mean some will save almost $930 per year while others will see their annual premiums increase by more than $260, a fact that elicited disagreement from the school board.
The Baraboo School Board approved making employees -- with some exceptions -- pay 30% of their 2020-21 dental insurance premiums on Monday on a 4-1 roll-call vote and two members abstaining. President Kevin Vodak recommended the change, which will take effect July 1, as a way to make premiums more equitable for staff while affecting the lowest number.
“The majority are either kept whole or actually seeing a reduction in what they’re paying, and I think that it’s just an opportunity for us to be equitable across the group,” Vodak said.
Employees currently pay different amounts based on their job function and length of contract, resulting in wide discrepancies. For example, full-time custodial and maintenance staff pay their entire monthly premium at about $38 for a single plan or $110 for a family, costing them either $460 or $1,300 per year, while secretarial, clerical and office staff pay 5% for a single plan at less than $2 per month or 10% -- $11 per month -- for a family plan, for a total annual cost of either $23 or $132. The school district pays the remaining costs.
Sean McNevin, board treasurer, questioned the equity argument, noting that office staff, through their union known as the SCO, had negotiated with the district to earn such low rates.
“There’s two reasons why I object to this: No. 1, the SCO group takes a substantial financial hit for this,” McNevin said. “They gave up a lot of things in order to get this level of benefit. It was important to them in negotiations, and now because we have the ability to take it away, it feels like we are. And that doesn’t seem right to me.”
He also objected to how little time board members had to review the proposals, since additional options were sent out Monday morning. At its March 30 meeting, the board discussed changing premiums to a flat $20/month rate for singles and $60/month for families but decided to table the issue to consider how the various options would affect staff.
Vodak said a “significant number” of impacted employees were not working for the district when it last negotiated benefits with the unions almost 10 years ago. He added that SCO employees have been positively impacted by other recent board actions, including an increase in vacation accrual.
“I can’t look at this and say that it’s equitable the way it’s currently structured,” Vodak said of the dental insurance rates, adding, “I think it’s an opportunity to right something that we probably should have addressed in the past.”
Member Tim Heilman expressed the same concerns as McNevin and asked if the board could consider this change in upcoming negotiations with the SCO. However, under state law, school boards can’t negotiate anything other than base wages with unions, District Administrator Lori Mueller said.
“It could be a consideration in your minds as a board, but you wouldn’t be able to sit at the table and talk about that,” she said.
Secretarial, clerical and office staff were not aware that the board and administrators were considering changes to dental insurance rates until Tuesday, after the decision was made, according to Bill Froelich, spokesman for both the SCO and the teachers union. He said SCO members feel like they don’t matter to the district and don’t have “a say in anything.”
“This wasn’t a decision that they just made Monday night,” Froelich said. “They obviously were working on it before then, but … no one brought SCO into the loop.”
Froelich said the increase in dental premiums effectively “wipes out” the raises some SCO staff members got this year.
As far as the goal of increasing equity, he said, “I think a sense of fairness is noble, but I don't know what the other groups got for raises and I don’t know what other benefit they may have.”
Micah Williams, a custodian who has worked for the district for seven years, said he didn’t know about the discrepancy between dental insurance premiums before this week. While lowering the cost for custodial staff is “nice,” he noted that it barely offset a recent increase in their health insurance rates.
“I guess to me it looks like we can probably expect our health insurance to keep going up and I don’t think they’re going to offset that” with savings on dental, Williams said, adding that “a lot” of district employees have been unhappy with changes to their health insurance, including changing providers last year.
Mike Kohlman, Doug Mering, Nancy Thome and Vodak voted in favor of the proposal to have full-time staff in administrative, professional, buildings and grounds, and SCO positions pay 30% of their dental premiums this year, a change that Vodak said will cost the district about $5,000 more than the previous structure but is offset by recent changes to life insurance plans. For each of those employees, the district will pay about $320 per single plan each year and $930 per family plan.
McNevin voted against the change, while Heilman and Gary Cummings abstained.
According to Business Director Yvette Updike, dental rates won’t change for part-time maintenance/custodial staff, paraprofessionals and food service staff who have nine-month contracts. They will continue to pay $460 per year for a single plan or $1,320 for a family plan.
In other action Monday, the school board:
- Approved a new policy allowing board members to participate in board meetings remotely during potentially dangerous situations and exceptions to policies given the current public health emergency.
- Passed a resolution after directing the district administrator to apply for waivers from the state Department of Public Instruction on requirements regarding instructional hours, Educator Effectiveness and a civic exam for high school graduation. They held a public hearing for which members of the public could have participated via phone; none did.
- Authorized the hiring of Kimberly Dahl for a Jack Young Middle School language arts position.
- Met in closed session to discuss an employee’s retirement proposal.
