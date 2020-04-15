Dental premiums to rise for some Baraboo School District employees, fall for others

“There’s two reasons why I object to this: No. 1, the SCO group takes a substantial financial hit for this,” McNevin said. “They gave up a lot of things in order to get this level of benefit. It was important to them in negotiations, and now because we have the ability to take it away, it feels like we are. And that doesn’t seem right to me.”

He also objected to how little time board members had to review the proposals, since additional options were sent out Monday morning. At its March 30 meeting, the board discussed changing premiums to a flat $20/month rate for singles and $60/month for families but decided to table the issue to consider how the various options would affect staff.

Vodak said a “significant number” of impacted employees were not working for the district when it last negotiated benefits with the unions almost 10 years ago. He added that SCO employees have been positively impacted by other recent board actions, including an increase in vacation accrual.

“I can’t look at this and say that it’s equitable the way it’s currently structured,” Vodak said of the dental insurance rates, adding, “I think it’s an opportunity to right something that we probably should have addressed in the past.”