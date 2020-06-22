District discusses replacement bleachers at Beaver Dam High School

Woreck gave options including a favorite with a 1,50- seat stadium that has a possible expansion and will cost around $800,000. It will go up 22 rows and have wheelchair slots in the front row. The press box will be on top with enclosed storage under the bleachers.

Malkovich said that the options for financing were rearranging the district’s five-year plan and taking from the fund balance to pay for the bleachers.

Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said that the least risky option was to rearrange the five-year plan in order to pay for the bleachers.

The district is currently updating Jefferson Elementary School to make it ready for the increase in students whi are coming in from South Beaver Dam, which was shut down and sold following the end of the school year.

The district had planned to do smaller updates in two other elementary schools in the next school year’s budget but will now have bleacher replacement as a higher priority.

Beaver Dam High School’s class of 2020 will graduate on the football field on Sunday. Social distancing will be in place, DiStefano said.

“The stage is getting set up on the west side,” DiStefano said. “We’ll be using more green space. The east and visitor bleachers are still being used.”

