District discusses replacement bleachers at Beaver Dam High School

The bleachers at Beaver Dam High School that were damaged in the June 2 storm will be replaced with the hope of a new set being in place in September.
Beaver Dam Unified School District board of education operations committee heard about options for the bleachers during its meeting Monday.
Director of business services Anne-Marie Malkovich said that the high winds caused trees to come down, caused water damage in a school and damaged the greenhouse outside of the high school.
“Most significantly the bleachers on the west side of the track were damaged along with the fencing and the track,” Malkovich said.
The district had currently been planning on replacing the bleachers during its five year plan, however had not been planning on replacing them this next year.
The district will receive $320,000 from the insurance to cover the cost of the bleachers that were destroyed and were originally put in place in 1982.
“On April 7, 1980, a storm ripped through Beaver Dam with tornadoes going through the same path as this one 40 years later,” Beaver Dam High School Associate Principal Peter Woreck said.
The 1980 tornado damaged the athletic field which had been used for Beaver Dam High School sports.
Woreck gave options including a favorite with a 1,50- seat stadium that has a possible expansion and will cost around $800,000. It will go up 22 rows and have wheelchair slots in the front row. The press box will be on top with enclosed storage under the bleachers.
Malkovich said that the options for financing were rearranging the district’s five-year plan and taking from the fund balance to pay for the bleachers.
Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said that the least risky option was to rearrange the five-year plan in order to pay for the bleachers.
The district is currently updating Jefferson Elementary School to make it ready for the increase in students whi are coming in from South Beaver Dam, which was shut down and sold following the end of the school year.
The district had planned to do smaller updates in two other elementary schools in the next school year’s budget but will now have bleacher replacement as a higher priority.
Beaver Dam High School’s class of 2020 will graduate on the football field on Sunday. Social distancing will be in place, DiStefano said.
“The stage is getting set up on the west side,” DiStefano said. “We’ll be using more green space. The east and visitor bleachers are still being used.”
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
