Districts make plans for educating during break, Beaver Dam schools announces closure immediately

Students across the state will most likely be able to do their studies from their sofa over the next few weeks as Wisconsin copes with having the public schools closed.
All school buildings in Wisconsin, public or private, are closed from Wednesday to at least April 6. Gov. Tony Evers, on Friday, ordered all of Wisconsin’s K-12 schools to be closed in the hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Google Classroom and other online learning opportunities will allow the students to have a unique way to continue their studies.
Beaver Dam Unified School District announced on Sunday it will not be opened the first two days of the week as previously planned and will be closing the buildings immediately. The school plans on restarting on April 6.
“This closure does not mean that education will stop,” Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said. “We will need our parents to be engaged and invested partners in their child’s learning now more than ever. Our staff will work diligently to provide the best possible digital and distance learning experience we can.”
Parents will have access to a detailed schedule on Monday afternoon. The schedule will discuss resource pick-up, designated digital and distance learning days as well as information about meal access.
“I want to extend my deepest gratitude and appreciation to our entire Beaver Dam family for their patience and support,” DiStefano said in a press release Friday. “These are historically unique times and as we work through this ever-evolving situation, their continued support, along with a positive attitude will prove essential for our students, staff, families, and community as a whole.”
Schools are planning on providing meals to students during as many of the closure dates as possible with a partnership with Taher, the district’s food service provider.
Spring sports and after school rehearsals are also closed until April 6 at the earliest. Track practices are suspended and other sports will not start until school is back in session.
The school buildings in Beaver Dam were closed to visitors on Saturday. The district will work at reducing student interactions and using the time the buildings are closed for an extensive cleaning.
Other school districts are on the same page. Waupun School District Superintendent Steven Hill said in a letter to the community of Waupun that they have cancelled all programs at the school during off hours as well and will increase cleaning of the schools.
Education will not be ending after the doors close on Tuesday. Charter Communication said last week that it will offer households with K-12 students or college students free Spectrum broadband and WiFi access for 6O days if they do not already have a subscription.
Horicon School District Superintendent Rich Appel said that district families were given a survey to their email accounts to help the district plan for delivering online instruction and find out if there was interest in the breakfast and lunch programs.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and will do our very best to communicate everything with you,” Appel said to the families in a letter. “Challenging times can often times create moments of opportunities for us all. Please let me know if there is anything we can do to help you as families through this time.”
“Our district plan provides virtual instruction for students that satisfies DPI and CDC requirements and prevents extending the school year,” Mayville School District Superintendent Scott Sabol said in a letter to families. “Our buildings will remain open for staff use. Our district staff will be communicating their expectations for March 30 to April 3—Virtual Learning Time by the end of the day on Wednesday, March 25.”
Dodgeland School District already has a scheduled day off today but they will have Tuesday to get things in order for the buildings being closed. According to a letter sent Dodgeland Schools, students in pre-kindergarten through second-grade will be given age-appropriate learning resources for reading, writing and mathematics and parents are encouraged to read. Students in third through twelfth grade will bring their iPads home on Tuesday and families are instructed to contact the district at 920-392-9012 to check out a district hotspot if they do not have the Internet.
