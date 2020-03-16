Districts make plans for educating during break, Beaver Dam schools announces closure immediately

Students across the state will most likely be able to do their studies from their sofa over the next few weeks as Wisconsin copes with having the public schools closed.

All school buildings in Wisconsin, public or private, are closed from Wednesday to at least April 6. Gov. Tony Evers, on Friday, ordered all of Wisconsin’s K-12 schools to be closed in the hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Google Classroom and other online learning opportunities will allow the students to have a unique way to continue their studies.

Beaver Dam Unified School District announced on Sunday it will not be opened the first two days of the week as previously planned and will be closing the buildings immediately. The school plans on restarting on April 6.

“This closure does not mean that education will stop,” Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said. “We will need our parents to be engaged and invested partners in their child’s learning now more than ever. Our staff will work diligently to provide the best possible digital and distance learning experience we can.”

Parents will have access to a detailed schedule on Monday afternoon. The schedule will discuss resource pick-up, designated digital and distance learning days as well as information about meal access.