Dodge County nursing students learning differently, adjusting to challenges

Moraine Park Technical College’s nursing program students are getting a new lesson on how to adapt their learning while dealing with a health crisis.

Nicole Juarez of Beaver Dam is in her second year of the nursing program. Juarez already had a busy life as a wife and mother while attending before schools were shut down to battle COVID-19. Now she's learning virtually.

“All of our classes have went online,” Juarez said. “We still have the same assignments due. Lectures are pre-recorded and there is optional Zoom meetings during class times during the week for questions or to go over materials. We are not doing our regular testing. We are completing assessments for each week for questions or to go over material.”

Although Juarez entered the program before there were any fears of a pandemic, she said that it hasn’t decreased her desire to become a nurse.

“Having to adjust and be flexible has been crucial for students and teachers alike, but so it goes in healthcare,” Juarez said. “Your ability to be flexible and adjust to change is a necessary skill you need to be a nurse. And not only to adjust, but to persevere and overcome. I’m very thankful for my classmates and the amazing teachers at MPTC for striving to make sure we all succeed.”