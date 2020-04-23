Dodge County nursing students learning differently, adjusting to challenges

Moraine Park Technical College’s nursing program students are getting a new lesson on how to adapt their learning while dealing with a health crisis.
Nicole Juarez of Beaver Dam is in her second year of the nursing program. Juarez already had a busy life as a wife and mother while attending before schools were shut down to battle COVID-19. Now she's learning virtually.
“All of our classes have went online,” Juarez said. “We still have the same assignments due. Lectures are pre-recorded and there is optional Zoom meetings during class times during the week for questions or to go over materials. We are not doing our regular testing. We are completing assessments for each week for questions or to go over material.”
Although Juarez entered the program before there were any fears of a pandemic, she said that it hasn’t decreased her desire to become a nurse.
“Having to adjust and be flexible has been crucial for students and teachers alike, but so it goes in healthcare,” Juarez said. “Your ability to be flexible and adjust to change is a necessary skill you need to be a nurse. And not only to adjust, but to persevere and overcome. I’m very thankful for my classmates and the amazing teachers at MPTC for striving to make sure we all succeed.”
Heather Evenson, a nursing faculty member at MPTC’s Fond du Lac campus, said that is the same mentality needed for a student in the program.
“Nurses need to be excellent at adapting to change," Evenson said. "Our students have adapted to the online learning environment like true impending registered nurses... Our team of faculty are not only masters and doctoral prepared nurse educators, we are nurses. We assess our students not only for meeting the student learning outcomes of the program but their overall mental health.”
Evenson said fears from the students ranging from those concerned about entering the profession to even homeschooling their children while completing their own education have come up. The instructors do act like mentors but make confidential referrals to MPTC’s qualified financial and mental health counselors that are all available in an online/virtual environment.
“I have found that by being open about the pandemic, using knowledge to dispel fears and re-assuring students that we have their backs, I have no students in jeopardy of leaving the program or detrimental mental health issues,” Evenson said. “I believe that the acute phase of panic has resolved and now we are seeing the students become empowered, in control of their success.”
Another big change in the program is using i-Human as a simulation to replace clinicals, where the student nurses go to a variety of nursing facilities to learn new skills. The program is similar to a video game and features 115 patients with varying diagnoses, Evenson said.
“This has replaced our face to face clinical experiences as we are not able to be in the facilities during the outbreak- mostly because of the lack of PPE and then, the Safer at Home order,” Evenson said.
MPTC students may benefit from what they learned during this time.
“I believe that these evidenced based teaching methodologies will be utilized fully when face-to-face classes resume as replacement for some lingering more traditional assessments," Evenson said. "As exhausting as it has been, it has also been exhilarating. The only change I can predict for nursing as a profession is that from this experience we will see more political activism, community education focused nurses and an increase in entry into the profession.”
