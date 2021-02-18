Dodge County school districts work on graduation plans

Area school districts hope graduation ceremonies are more traditional this year than they were last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced creative solutions from driveup graduations to video ceremonies.

Many occurred later in the summer of 2020, but school districts this year anticipate late spring dates.

Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said his district is currently working on two plans.

“Beaver Dam will most likely plan for the possibility of both an outdoor and indoor event,” DiStefano said. “An outdoor event would allow for more attendees, but there are always weather risks to contend with. Depending on attendance recommendations, an event in the field house may be determined to be more limiting than we would prefer. The outdoor event last year went very well and the prospects to do that again are strong. However, we will reevaluate as we get closer to the date itself.”

DiStefano said all school superintendents in Dodge County meet with the Dodge County Public Health Department weekly and graduation is something the districts will be looking at during the next few months to find the best options.