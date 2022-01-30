Dodge County schools push for strong finish

Staff and students are in the second part of the 2022-23 school year and area school district leaders hope the year ends with continued in-person learning and engagement from students, parents and staff.

“Case numbers are continuing to improve,” Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said. “Our rises in case numbers this winter mirrored much of what was seen in the county, state and nation. We are always concerned about the well-being of our students, staff, families and community.”

DiStefano said the district will continue to monitor the cases with new information and work at making the educational experience for the students as normal as possible.

“We need parents to continue to support and encourage focus on their child's academic experiences,” DiStefano said. “Most students have made a wonderful adjustment over the past several months and have rekindled their skills and commitment. Doing everything we can as parents and as a community to help our children focus on the value and opportunity that our children have when they come to school is more important than ever.”

Waupun Area School District Superintendent Steven Hill said agreed that case numbers of COVID are improving but said there still is a need for people to be cautious.

“We have had flu issues that have impacted us that we nearly needed to close due to lack of staff,” Hill said. “I wish to remind all that our schools cannot stay open when we have staff home ill, so their decision to send a sick child to school impacts the entire community.”

Hill said the district is happy to see student growth over the first semester from the schools being consistently open.

“Our excellent staff has created strong relationships, and our students are thriving related to their academics,” Hill said. “Social-emotional needs continue to be a challenge for some of our students. Many students are dealing with issues in their homes connected to the pandemic that impacts their lives. Families may be unemployed or underemployed, lack quality healthcare, cannot take sick days, or have other concerns. Our fantastic staff is here to help students overcome these challenges.”

Hill said parents addressing their students’ social-emotional needs can help them to do their best in school, and there is something they can do to make the staff feel appreciated as well.

“Share a note of appreciation with the adults your child interacts with daily,” Hill said. “Our staff has risen to meet the challenge of keeping our schools open while delivering an exceptional education during difficult stretches, and a note of appreciation would be wonderful.”

Hill said there has been an incredible partnership between the public schools and Dodge County Public Health.

Cambria-Friesland Superintendent Tim Raymond said with such a roller-coaster year can take a toll on students and their mental health.

“This year has been an even greater challenge than last year,” Raymond said. “The removal of COVID-19 mitigation strategies such as mandatory masking and social distancing has opened the door for more exposure to the disease. The high rate of absences for both students and staff has made inconsistency the new norm. But as shared we have to just keep finding ways to deliver the best education for all students.”

Fall River Superintendent Dennis Birr said that it is wonderful having the students in the building every day, but they really didn’t miss many days last year either.

“I think that has helped them keep up academically and connected to staff and other students who care about them,” Birr said.

Horicon School District superintendent Rich Appel echoed that there hasn’t been any needs to make any changes yet and he believes that the students are happy to be attending classes in person. One of the biggest struggling is with staffing.

“We have added two permanent substitute teachers to help with the shortage of coverage when a teacher is absent,” Appel said. "Our staff has been amazing with their willingness to always cover classes with kids. We need this to change soon as I don't believe we can sustain this pace for our staff. I want our teachers to be able to prepare and instruct their own curriculum and classes and for our students to consistently receive that quality instruction. I'm hoping for this to be the positive changes for the 2nd semester.”

Appel said there are specific things parents can do to help the school year finish well including:

• Continue to support us with our efforts to challenge our students to push themselves for improvement in all areas.

• Work with us to help our students grow academically and socially.

• We ALL have the same goals of helping our young people grow into caring, responsible, well-educated adults.

• Keep your children home when they are sick

“When we are all on the same team and when we work together to push, encourage and support our kids we will see amazing results, Appel said. “We believe in our kids.”

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

