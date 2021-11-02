Dodge County schools work to solve substitute teacher shortage

Area school districts are competing for substitute teachers, who have become a scarcer resource during the pandemic.
Beaver Dam Unified School District is working at combating the shortage by creating full-time limited employment to fill substitute teacher positions in the district.
Long term subs include those who come in and hold a specific teaching position for 45 days or more, White said. These are usually for maternity leaves, medical leaves, and other teacher leaves of absence.
“Our district is fortunate to have subs who work for us regularly as well as subs who help out here and there when they can,” White said. “Our goal is to get subs working in a more permanent position/role so that they want to stay in Beaver Dam and therefore not have to share them with neighboring districts whenever possible.”
Beaver Dam Schools recently started using full-time limited term employment subs who have been hired for the remainder of the school year.
“We have hired one for the high school and one for the middle school and are currently in the process of hiring a couple for our elementary as well,” White said. “Ideally, we will have two at each level. This will help with teacher burnout because when we do not have adequate sub coverage, it means our teachers are doubling up or teaching another section during their prep/plan period and therefore having to do all of their planning before and after school which can be draining when happening frequently.”
Other area school districts are in a similar situation.
"We, like everyone else, are very short on substitute teachers," Horicon School District Superintendent Rich Appel said. "We have advertised on social media, sent messages to parents, and are exploring increasing our pay. We have a handful of our regular teachers who have continued to help us when they are available, but we do not have enough to cover all absences."
The Waupun School District has also created full-time substitute teacher positions.
“Waupun hired two full-time substitute teachers this year to ensure we could continue with professional development with our professional teaching staff,” Waupun Area School District Superintendent Steven Hill said. “Waupun would welcome the opportunity to meet with any potential candidates and share the emotional and financial benefits of joining our mission of acting together to maximize every student's potential.”
Substitutes can pick and choose when they would like to work, Hill said.
A traditional sub must be licensed through the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction as a teacher or a substitute teacher. Anyone without a license must possess an associate's degree or higher and participate in 8 hours of substitute teacher training.
“We usually send applicants to CESA 6 for their training program as they have in-person, virtual, and self-paced options available,” White said.
Those interested in becoming a substitute teacher should know they are making a difference, White said.
“Even a day a month is a huge help and a relief for many of our teachers,” White said.