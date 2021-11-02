Dodge County schools work to solve substitute teacher shortage

Area school districts are competing for substitute teachers, who have become a scarcer resource during the pandemic.

Beaver Dam Unified School District is working at combating the shortage by creating full-time limited employment to fill substitute teacher positions in the district.

Long term subs include those who come in and hold a specific teaching position for 45 days or more, White said. These are usually for maternity leaves, medical leaves, and other teacher leaves of absence.

“Our district is fortunate to have subs who work for us regularly as well as subs who help out here and there when they can,” White said. “Our goal is to get subs working in a more permanent position/role so that they want to stay in Beaver Dam and therefore not have to share them with neighboring districts whenever possible.”

Beaver Dam Schools recently started using full-time limited term employment subs who have been hired for the remainder of the school year.