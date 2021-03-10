Dodgeland approved contracts for school renovations

JUNEAU — A special board meeting for the Dodgeland Board of Education took place Monday evening to allow the board of education to approve the building project bids.

According to a press release from Dodgeland Superintendent Annette Thompson after a competitive process, bids were awarded to nearly 30 contractors for work including masonry, roofing, electrical, playground design and equipment, asphalt and HVAC.

The referendum-approved building projects are under-budget and on-time, Thompson said in the release.

During the meeting, Board President David Beal commented, “We are very pleased with the bids we received and the quality of the contractors who will be working on our projects.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last April, voters approved a comprehensive $17 million referendum for district-wide improvements, including:

Addition and renovation of the high school Technical Education classrooms and labs

Updates to building systems and infrastructure

Improvements to school safety, traffic flow, and the District Office secure entry

Renovation of classroom and learning support areas in all schools

Renovation to the 4K and Early Childhood areas

Construction on the new addition and renovations will begin April 5.