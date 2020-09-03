Dodgeland fundraiser planned for student injured in biking accident

JUNEAU – A fundraiser at Dodgeland school encourages students and families to purchase clothing to benefit the family of a child who was injured in a biking accident over the summer.
The AVA STRONG t-shirt/sweatshirt fundraiser at https://davem23.sg-host.com/index.php/store will benefit Ava Finger, a freshman at Dodgeland High School who broke her back while vacationing with her family in Wyoming on Aug. 20.
“The AVA STRONG t-shirt/sweatshirt fundraiser is something I put together with Marbin LLC to help raise money for the family for anything they may need it for such as travel expenses, house modification, or medical bills,” Shallon Paar said. “We were able to get the clothing down to cost so most of the money from each item sold is going back to the family. Purple was the color decided because that way if kids from school would order they would be able to wear them on Friday for purple pride day at school and support Ava.”
Finger crashed while mountain biking and went over a banked turn. She sustained fracture of the thoracic vertebrae, T7 to T9, and had surgery to stabilize the fracture and have rods and screws placed.
She was transferred Monday to Shirley Ryan Rehabilitation Center in Chicago for extensive rehab, Paar said.
Paar is the mother of Harmony Henschel who goes to school with Ava.
“They played volleyball together,” Paar said. “Plus, she is a member of the Dodgeland Youth Wrestling Club with my boys. We have a small club, so we get to know each other’s families well and become one ourselves.”
The online store will be open until Sept 8. The pick-up for the shirts will be in the Dodgeland Elementary parking lot on Sept. 30 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Paar said the parking lot will allow social distancing and the orders will be presorted so items can be picked up quickly.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
