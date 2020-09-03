Dodgeland fundraiser planned for student injured in biking accident

“The AVA STRONG t-shirt/sweatshirt fundraiser is something I put together with Marbin LLC to help raise money for the family for anything they may need it for such as travel expenses, house modification, or medical bills,” Shallon Paar said. “We were able to get the clothing down to cost so most of the money from each item sold is going back to the family. Purple was the color decided because that way if kids from school would order they would be able to wear them on Friday for purple pride day at school and support Ava.”