Dodgeland mentoring program makes a difference for students

JUNEAU – Dodgeland High School sophomore Brady Koronka was battling anxiety earlier this school year during a class one day when he decided to ask for help.

“I had a lot of anxiety, but instead of walking out of class I told my teacher I needed someone to talk to,” Koronka said.

His decision led Koronka to a program called Strive at Dodgeland that matches students who are at risk or have an opportunity gap with mentors.

“I knew Brady wanted to learn piano so I asked our music teacher Bryce Muenchow about mentoring him in school,” Strive mentoring coordinator Mechelle Landaal said. “All the mentors and students have something in common.”

Landall started the mentoring program at Dodgeland in the 2019-20 school year for middle and high school students.

Landall has been at Dodgeland since 1996 and said she has seen a lot of students who show hope and progress fall into struggles that are not under their control. Landall said she was in the Big Brother Big Sisters program while growing up in Beaver Dam in the 1980s and knew it was something that could help the students.

“I spent the summer before it started researching how to start a mentoring program and what the challenges are and what comes easy,” Landall said.