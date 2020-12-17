Dodgeland mentoring program makes a difference for students

JUNEAU – Dodgeland High School sophomore Brady Koronka was battling anxiety earlier this school year during a class one day when he decided to ask for help.
“I had a lot of anxiety, but instead of walking out of class I told my teacher I needed someone to talk to,” Koronka said.
His decision led Koronka to a program called Strive at Dodgeland that matches students who are at risk or have an opportunity gap with mentors.
“I knew Brady wanted to learn piano so I asked our music teacher Bryce Muenchow about mentoring him in school,” Strive mentoring coordinator Mechelle Landaal said. “All the mentors and students have something in common.”
Landall started the mentoring program at Dodgeland in the 2019-20 school year for middle and high school students.
Landall has been at Dodgeland since 1996 and said she has seen a lot of students who show hope and progress fall into struggles that are not under their control. Landall said she was in the Big Brother Big Sisters program while growing up in Beaver Dam in the 1980s and knew it was something that could help the students.
“I spent the summer before it started researching how to start a mentoring program and what the challenges are and what comes easy,” Landall said.
The mentors, both educators in the school and community members, come into the school to meet with the students and may even meet after school after a month of being around each other.
“The mentors invest their time to empower the students for change and in turn the students become more successful in school,” Landall said.
The students work 1 to 1 and some still mentor virtually after beginning to meet last year.
“This year, we do have some come in the building and some virtual,” Landall said.
Mentors are needed more than ever because of the anxiety COVID-19 has caused among the students, Landall said.
“The mentors create a foundation of trust and rapport with the students,” Landall said. “They sometimes talk about what the students are going through and others talk about being a positive role model.”
The mentors are there to help the kids become successful in school, Landall said. It is someone who is not a family member who is just there for them.
“We have had kids with attendance issues who know that their mentor is coming in on a Monday and the kids 100 percent show up at school,” Landall said.
The group, along with the Dodgeland Student Council, did a service project this month where they collected over 200 coats that went to not only Dodgeland families but other school districts such as Horicon, Hustisford and Fond du Lac, the Waupun Food Pantry and PAVE in Beaver Dam.
“We plan to do that every year,” Landall said.
There are 14 students who have mentors, Landall said but three students are on the waiting list.
Mentors should be 21 or older and will have a background check done.
Koronka said the program has made a difference in his life and he even made a song together with his friend on Wednesday.
Anyone interested in being a mentor can contact Landall at landall@dodgeland.k12.wi.us.
