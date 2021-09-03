Dodgeland opens school with upgrades

The work on the building started in the spring and will continue until the summer of 2022.

Thompson said that work in the elementary wing of the building will be done next summer, but most of the work in the middle school was completed this summer. Major renovations in the middle school include new flooring, the creation of a new collaboration space with small group instruction areas, new restrooms, and two new special education classrooms.

“We wanted the middle school to have its own sense of identity,” Thompson said.

The high school renovations include a new robotics classroom, technical education classroom, two Project Lead the Way (PLTW) classrooms, a remodeled graphic arts classroom and a new high school collaboration space.

“I am the luckiest teacher in the world right now,” Anna Vitale, who teaches in the STEM area of the school said. “This is what our kids need in order to be really ready, and I am personally grateful for the community that shows the school so much support and that they wanted to invest in the student’s future.”

Starting in September, the elementary school office and district office will switch locations and be redone, Thompson said.