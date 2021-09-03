Dodgeland opens school with upgrades

JUNEAU – Students in Dodgeland School District are returning to classes next week and will see some upgrades in the building as renovations have transformed many areas.
The school held an open house Thursday for students to view their classrooms. Superintendent Annette Thompson said the students were amazed by the transformation in the buildings.
“Families were taking photos in front of the We are Dodgeland sign in the commons,” Thompson said. “We had a very nice turnout.”
Although there is still some organizing of furniture before students return on Tuesday, Thompson said the project is going well.
“The construction on our building projects is on schedule,” Thompson said. “The STEAM addition was not anticipated to be done until early November and that target date is still accurate. The other referendum-approved work, such as the installation of new HVAC units, new parking lots, several LED lighting projects, major renovations to the IMC, Tech Center, middle school and commons are done. We are very pleased with the quality of the workmanship on our building.”
The Dodgeland School District is upgrading the 20-year-old school after 65 percent of the voters agreed to a referendum. The voters approved the $17 million referendum in 2020 for district-wide facility improvements.
The work on the building started in the spring and will continue until the summer of 2022.
Thompson said that work in the elementary wing of the building will be done next summer, but most of the work in the middle school was completed this summer. Major renovations in the middle school include new flooring, the creation of a new collaboration space with small group instruction areas, new restrooms, and two new special education classrooms.
“We wanted the middle school to have its own sense of identity,” Thompson said.
The high school renovations include a new robotics classroom, technical education classroom, two Project Lead the Way (PLTW) classrooms, a remodeled graphic arts classroom and a new high school collaboration space.
“I am the luckiest teacher in the world right now,” Anna Vitale, who teaches in the STEM area of the school said. “This is what our kids need in order to be really ready, and I am personally grateful for the community that shows the school so much support and that they wanted to invest in the student’s future.”
Starting in September, the elementary school office and district office will switch locations and be redone, Thompson said.
“Next summer, crews return to the high school wing and also begin work on the elementary school transformation, including the creation of a new 4K/5K playground and a complete refresh of the existing elementary school playground,” Thompson said. “There is a lot of work yet to be done, but all of it is on schedule.”
Building tours will be planned out after construction is done sometime next summer or early fall of 2022.
“In the meantime, I encourage individuals to go to our website to view construction images and related information,” Thompson said.
The students will return on Tuesday. Thompson said the additional days were written into the district calendar due to the projects in the school.