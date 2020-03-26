Dodgeland referendum on ballot April 7

JUNEAU – Residents of Dodgeland School District can learn more about the referendum they are voting on by watching a video on the district’s website.
The video was taped during one of the district’s last information sessions before schools were shut down while the state and nation fights COVID-19. The 24 minute video has information from the firms working with the district including an explanation on what will happen to the building if the referendum passes.
The question on the ballot is: “Shall the Dodgeland School District, Dodge County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $17 million for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school facilities improvement project consisting of: district-wide building systems and infrastructure updates and safety, security and site improvements; construction of an addition and renovations to the technical education area; renovations to classrooms, learning spaces, the library media center, commons and offices; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment.”
The Dodgeland School Board unanimously agreed during a special meeting in January to go to referendum on April 7.
The video is located at www.dodgeland.k12.wi.us/district/referendum and was recorded at the meeting that was held on March 12 at Dodgeland School.
