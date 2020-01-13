Dodgeland School District to go to referendum in April

A districtwide survey went out in November discussing the facility with 556 responses. The survey showed a majority of voters would approve a referendum around $17 million.

The school board met Jan. 6 for three hours and heard a plan that came in at $17.8 million and asked for the plan to be reduced to the $17 million amount.

A $17 million referendum amount will represent an estimated decrease of $40 per year per $100,000 of property value over what tax payers are currently paying with the 2000 referendum debt still on the tax bills.

Michael Hacker from Bray Architects said that the school administration worked with them in reducing the scope of the project by $827,000. There were reductions in the projects that will be done with the skylights in the high school, commons area and library.

“As we sat down and looked at what had the least impact on education, these three stood out to us,” Hacker said.

Bill Foster, from School Perceptions, said that the skylights would be cut down by 25 percent from 12 classrooms of space to 10 classrooms.

“It still will have a meaningful impact in the high school,” Foster said.