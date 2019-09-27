JUNEAU – Residents in Dodgeland School District should expect a community survey in the mail next month discussing the long range plan for the 18-year-old school.
Community members were given an opportunity Wednesday to meet with administration, staff, school board members and representatives from Miron Construction and Bray Architects. Miron Construction and Bray Architects conducted an all-inclusive facility study last summer.
Voters approved building the school May 9, 2000. It replaced five buildings: a high school in Juneau, middle school in Reeseville, and elementary schools in Lowell, Clyman and Juneau. The district had a 20-year loan that will be paid off in March.
Superintendent Annette Thompson said the school board has been discussing building needs for several years.
“It is very well maintained, but some of its systems are at the end of life, and we also know more about educational environments now,” Thompson said.
Preliminary results from the facilities study were presented Wednesday night and will be presented to the public again Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Reeseville Community Center, 406 N. Main St.
Dodgeland sits on 50 acres which was formerly farm land. The building itself is about 192,000 square feet, said Nathan Schieve, an architect from Bray, who agreed the building has been well maintained.
There are some components of the building including the roof and some doors and windows that will need replacement, Schieve said.
“It is not every window and every door, but there are some issues,” Schieve said.
There also have been technological advancements in the last 20 years that could benefit the district such as energy efficient lights, Schieve said. In addition, he said an emergency generator should be added to the school.
With academic needs, there has been some advancements but the school has also added some educational offerings including the latest of full-day 4K. The littlest students in the district could benefit with some additions like a bathroom in their classroom and their own playground equipment.
He said there was discussion about the drop off and parking area and making it safer, Schieve said.
There are other areas outdoors that could be utilized more if there was some changes to them including a baseball field that was never used. It would benefit with dugouts being added, bleachers, score board, and field lighting.
The outdoor athletic stadium would benefit from a building for tickets, bathrooms, bleachers and press box, storage and replacement of the lights.
“One unique thing Dodgeland has is the outdoor athletic fitness trail,” Schieve said, but added resurfacing it and adding fitness equipment would allow more people to use it.
Through-out the school there is a need to replace furniture and lockers that predate the school’s existence. Schieve said they were brought from the former schools after the building was completed.
In addition, adding some flexible learning spaces outside of the classrooms might benefit the school. Schieve said changing how the natural light comes into the building is also something that could be considered.
For the high school, there is more space desired for the STEAM and Project Lead the Way classrooms.
Some shared spaces could use updates as well.
Thompson said the survey will go to every home in the district and people needing additional surveys can contact the district office in order to get them. The surveys will be closed Nov. 19.
