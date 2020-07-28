Dodgeland will reopen, offer virtual options as well

JUNEAU – The Dodgeland School Board unanimously approved a plan Monday to reopen schools in the fall, which includes in-person and virtual options for the students in the district.
According to an email sent from Dodgeland Superintendent Annette Thompson, there will be three options for all students. The options differ from 4K to 6th graders and the upper grades. All staff and students will be required to wear masks when they are not social distancing. PPE equipment will be provided.
The younger student options are: in person classes five days a week, live streamed blended learning and virtual learning.
For the in person classes, the students will attend school from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. five days a week. The building will be cleaned throughout the day and the school nurse will check students who display symptoms. Breakfast and lunch will be served in the classrooms and students will be kept with cohorts. The students will take iPads and chargers home daily.
The blended learning option will allow students to use the iPads to follow along with the classroom while learning from home. Thompson said it was a short-term option for those who are unsure about physically returning to school so they stay current in case they decide to return to class.
“This option will also be used if a student has any symptoms of illness or a student, cohort, grade or building has to be quarantined due to exposure to the coronavirus,” Thompson said in an email.
The district is partnering with a virtual school to provide the virtual option for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. The Dodgeland students will remain in the virtual school for the entire semester and will receive technology and workbooks from the virtual school. The students will have to work independently and have a teacher through the virtual school that will check progress and provide assistance.
Students in the upper grades will have the same three options. In person classes will begin ten minutes earlier at 7:50 a.m. with the day ending at 2:45 p.m. The students will also have an additional responsibility to clean their work stations. The online coursework will be different with a Dodgeland staff member doing the monitoring. The middle and high school students in all three learning environments will be able to participate in extracurricular and co-curricular activities.
Additional safety precautions will be in place for students who take the bus to school.
Parents will begin to register for an option next week and asked to choose an option by Aug. 15.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
