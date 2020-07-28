Dodgeland will reopen, offer virtual options as well

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – The Dodgeland School Board unanimously approved a plan Monday to reopen schools in the fall, which includes in-person and virtual options for the students in the district.

According to an email sent from Dodgeland Superintendent Annette Thompson, there will be three options for all students. The options differ from 4K to 6th graders and the upper grades. All staff and students will be required to wear masks when they are not social distancing. PPE equipment will be provided.

The younger student options are: in person classes five days a week, live streamed blended learning and virtual learning.

For the in person classes, the students will attend school from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. five days a week. The building will be cleaned throughout the day and the school nurse will check students who display symptoms. Breakfast and lunch will be served in the classrooms and students will be kept with cohorts. The students will take iPads and chargers home daily.

The blended learning option will allow students to use the iPads to follow along with the classroom while learning from home. Thompson said it was a short-term option for those who are unsure about physically returning to school so they stay current in case they decide to return to class.