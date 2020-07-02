Don Smith Learning Academy in Beaver Dam holds graduation

Lueck said the graduates’ perseverance was more important than ever this year because they weren’t in the classroom every day.

In an expression of gratitude, he said DSLA teachers reached out to students any way they could throughout the mandated school shutdown.

“Driving around the district to drop off and pick up schoolwork, working with kids over the internet, through phone calls, meeting socially distanced in outdoor spaces and even through screen doors. They pushed them right up until the very end…right up until 1:30 this morning…that’s when our last graduate finished,” he said.

DSLA staff members who are retiring were recognized for their contributions to the school. They are Virginia Grebel, Mary Kelroy-Skelton and Melissa McIntyre.

Kweianaw Rufus was chosen to speak at the ceremony on behalf of her class.

Admittedly honored and nervous, she said, “I’m very proud of my classmates and how successful they’ve become. Even though we went through ups and downs, some of us found it hard to transfer to the Don Smith Learning Academy but our teachers helped us a lot.”

Rufus said she wanted to thank the teachers for working with them and truly wanting to see them graduate.