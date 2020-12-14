Don Smith students may attend BDHS in the future

Beaver Dam School Board will look into integrating services for students at risk of not graduating back into Beaver Dam High School rather than continuing to focus on the Don Smith Learning Academy.
Beaver Dam Unified School District director of teaching and learning Robert Meyer and district assessment and technology officer Jesse Peters presented the information at the Beaver Dam Unified School District meeting Monday.
Meyer said the DPI definition of at risk students could be anything from a habitually truant student to a student still needing services after 18.
“Our work in this area resulted in a recommendation to the Board of Education to integrate at-risk services at the Beaver Dam High School rather than the Don Smith Learning Academy operating as a separate entity,” Superintendent Mark DiStefano said. “This will provide students identified as at-risk with increased access to course and extra-curricular offerings as well as access to more staff trained in specialized areas for academic and social/emotional support. The most visible change will be the inclusion of programming components from the Don Smith Learning Academy at the Beaver Dam High School building.”
The board could vote on the change in Feburary.
The program at the Don Smith Learning Academy was started in January 1995 by Smith. Smith died on May 19, 2009, after battling cancer. He was originally a school psychologist and later became director of pupil services. It was during his time as director of pupil services that he became involved in creating the charter school.
The school was called the Beaver Dam Alternative School in 2008 and named after Smith in 2010.
Peters said a goal is to offer students for at risk students k-12 but begin with offering more services for students at the high school level.
Best practices show data tracking, mentoring, offering relevant curriculum and smaller learning communities are practices that help at risk students, Peters said.
The focus will be on an individual basis in order to help the at risk students and may mean many students will still attend main stream classes while having some support while others may need more intense support, Peters said.
The goal would be to offer academic and social emotional support for the students, Meyer said. It does not mean all the services will be offered out of Beaver Dam High School. Services may be offered in places like Don Smith or the Education Service Center.
