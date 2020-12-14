Don Smith students may attend BDHS in the future

Beaver Dam School Board will look into integrating services for students at risk of not graduating back into Beaver Dam High School rather than continuing to focus on the Don Smith Learning Academy.

Beaver Dam Unified School District director of teaching and learning Robert Meyer and district assessment and technology officer Jesse Peters presented the information at the Beaver Dam Unified School District meeting Monday.

Meyer said the DPI definition of at risk students could be anything from a habitually truant student to a student still needing services after 18.

“Our work in this area resulted in a recommendation to the Board of Education to integrate at-risk services at the Beaver Dam High School rather than the Don Smith Learning Academy operating as a separate entity,” Superintendent Mark DiStefano said. “This will provide students identified as at-risk with increased access to course and extra-curricular offerings as well as access to more staff trained in specialized areas for academic and social/emotional support. The most visible change will be the inclusion of programming components from the Don Smith Learning Academy at the Beaver Dam High School building.”

The board could vote on the change in Feburary.

