DPI grant bolsters Mayville's special education transition program

MAYVILLE – Grant funds from the Department of Public Instruction have boosted the development of the special education department’s transition program at Mayville High School.
Director of Special Education Kara Amundson led the school district’s virtual community conversation Thursday afternoon via Zoom.
She provided details to the public on how the $26,700 Transition Readiness Grant is being used. The majority of the grant money ($25,000) was awarded under the transportation category, with which the district purchased a minivan last month. The remaining amount is designated toward transition training for staff.
The grant program, which began in 2019, was designed to support Wisconsin’s students with disabilities in successfully transitioning to competitive work and post-secondary education environments after high school.
Mayville’s transition program is geared for students between the ages of 16 and 21. It focuses on equipping students with the vocational skills, daily living skills, community living skills and communication skills they will need to be as independent as possible in their adult life. Part of the program is community-based work experiences. The high school partners with Green Valley Enterprises in Beaver Dam to provide student with paid work experience in a local business. Modified work hours allow students to work one to 15 hours per week during school hours.
Amundson said the partnership increases students’ self-esteem and allows them to build skills, with the ultimate goal of the program being meaningful, paid employment when they are no longer in school. Special Education teacher Tiffany Gering shared that one student was recently hired at Confections For Any Occasion in Theresa following her work experience stint.
“The key to looking at our students and how they might be successful in a job after school is focusing on their abilities,” said Amundson. “Really taking what they can do and crafting that job component for them.”
For more information, contact Amundson at kamundson@mayville.k12.wi.us or 920-387-7970 ext. 3403.
