DPI grant bolsters Mayville's special education transition program

MAYVILLE – Grant funds from the Department of Public Instruction have boosted the development of the special education department’s transition program at Mayville High School.

Director of Special Education Kara Amundson led the school district’s virtual community conversation Thursday afternoon via Zoom.

She provided details to the public on how the $26,700 Transition Readiness Grant is being used. The majority of the grant money ($25,000) was awarded under the transportation category, with which the district purchased a minivan last month. The remaining amount is designated toward transition training for staff.

The grant program, which began in 2019, was designed to support Wisconsin’s students with disabilities in successfully transitioning to competitive work and post-secondary education environments after high school.