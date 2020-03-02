Early projections show 3% increase in costs, $370K deficit in Baraboo School District budget next year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The district’s preliminary budget assumes that health insurance costs will rise by 5% and dental insurance by 3%, which are “high projections,” she said.

Student enrollment is expected to remain steady at 2,901 students next year, compared to 2,898 this year.

The figure used to calculate state aid -- district membership, which counts the number of students who reside in a district, regardless of where they attend school, and prorates part-time students -- also will rise in Baraboo from 2,961 this year to 2,966 next year, according to projections.

Updike included in her presentation open enrollment numbers showing how many non-resident students attend Baraboo schools -- known as open enrollment ins -- and how many resident students open-enroll out, meaning they don’t attend the Baraboo School District. Because funding follows the student, ins represent revenue and outs represent expenses.

She estimated 101 students will open-enroll in and 200 open-enroll out next year. This year there were 110 in and 212 out, for a difference of 102. Updike emphasized that doesn’t mean the district lost 102 students, adding that these numbers fluctuate day to day.

“That’s been a cause of a lot of confusion in the community,” school board member Mike Kohlman said.