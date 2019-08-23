Ten years of collecting research has taught educational psychologist Michele Borba that today’s youth are less empathetic, lonelier, more stressed and more depressed than any other generation on record.
“What I’m really trying to help parents realize is that when empathy goes down, there goes your kid’s mental health. There goes their well-being. There goes their hope to be able to make a difference in the world,” Borba said. “At the same time, though, narcissism rates have gone up 58%, so that’s not a good place because when narcissism goes up, it kills empathy. Narcissism is ‘I’m better than you’ and what we’re trying to do is raise kids to think ‘we,’ not ‘me.’”
The author of the 2017 book “UnSelfie: Why Empathetic Kids Succeed in Our All-About-Me World” will share with the Pardeeville community on Wednesday the nine habits that she says can help children become more empathetic.
“It’s all teachable,” she said. “This isn’t an app. It isn’t one more tutor. It’s just simple ways to be more intentional as parents and weave it in.”
The Pardeeville Area School District’s three counselors, Crystal Huset, Courtney Sturtevant and Megan Dietzenbach first heard Borba speak at a conference, leading them to read “UnSelfie” and work to bring the California author to Pardeeville.
District Superintendent Gus Knitt was supportive of their enthusiasm — he invited the counselors to attend the Wisconsin school board convention to see Borba again, Huset said. With a new state mental health grant, the district was able to book a visit from the author without using any taxpayer money, Knitt added.
Preceded by a free picnic, Borba will give a community presentation at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pardeeville High School. She’ll speak again Thursday morning for district staff, as well as some staff from a neighboring school, according to Huset.
The Lions Club will grill brats and hot dogs for an outdoor picnic — weather permitting — near the athletic field at 5:30 p.m., Knitt said, emphasizing that anyone and everyone is welcome to attend, not just Pardeeville residents.
As an educator with a doctorate in educational psychology and counseling, Borba will focus on topics that benefit parents, teachers and the general community, organizers said. The event fits into Pardeeville’s recent emphasis on mental health.
Knitt said some community members don’t understand what issues the district and students are facing today, but that could change if they attend Wednesday. They have already shown support for the district on referendums, and this is an opportunity to offer a non-monetary form of support, he added.
“I think this has tremendous potential for the future of our school and our community,” Knitt said.
In her book, Borba cites University of Michigan research that analyzed 72 studies of incoming college freshmen over the last 30 years. It found that students are 40% less empathetic than the previous generation.
She recommends everyone — not just parents or educators — help children develop nine habits that will cultivate empathy, including the ability to recognize and understand emotions, practice an ethical code and be able to “step into others’ shoes.” Things as simple as reading picture books to children can teach them to see the world from another person’s perspective, according to Borba.
“All of the research is saying that empathy gives our kids an enormous edge, even though it’s seen as a kind of a soft, non-cognitive skill,” she said, noting it’s one of the top skills employers consider.
One of the factors inhibiting empathy is immersion in social media, Borba said.
Without seeing or hearing the person on the other end of a digital conversation, people are losing an important piece of communication — tone, body language and other indicators of emotion, Huset said.
Besides inhibiting social skills, social media use also correlates with self-absorption, according to Borba’s book. Students post online about themselves and think less about others, except to compare their peers’ online presence with their own experiences, which in turn affects their mental health, Huset said.
“The term ‘social media’ elicits a social being, but … a lot of the things that get put on social media are not social at all. It’s all about ‘me,’” Huset said.
Sturtevant added that Borba emphasizes how to raise kind children. Empathy is something that anyone can learn, Sturtevant said.
“She says the secret to happy, healthy, empathetic kids is teaching them to be kind — and we do that through our own behavior and own modeling,” she said.
Having community members who can empathize with each other is “really the first line of safety,” Huset said.
The new auditorium just inside the high school’s main entrance seats up to 500, and organizers said they would love to see it filled on Wednesday. There will be enough food to feed 500, Sturtevant said.
Pardeeville’s football team will be at the picnic, as will the seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball team, which will help serve food and provide child care during Borba’s talk.
While the presentation will be geared more toward older teens and adults, parents could use the opportunity to open a conversation with their middle school-aged children, Sturtevant said.
“We just really want to encourage people to come hear her. That’s the biggest thing,” she said. “If there’s ever a time where community members are thinking like, ‘What can I do to be more engaged with the school or help out,’ this would definitely be one of those things — showing up and listening to what we stand for.”
