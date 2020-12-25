Elementary school officials supply Christmas presents to Portage families in need

The financial hardships brought by COVID-19 didn’t hit Jean Koch as hard as some other people, but she still wouldn’t have been able to give her great-grandchildren two of the presents they will unwrap on Christmas, thanks to administrators at Rusch Elementary.
“I think they have gone, like I say, above and beyond with many things, and this is just one more thing to prove that they truly care about these children,” Koch said of all staff members at the Portage school.
Dean of Students NaQuisha Mann led the effort to provide Rusch and Lewiston Elementary families in need with some extra help this winter, knowing that resources may be tighter than usual due to COVID-19. By partnering with local businesses and other donors, administrators purchased gifts for about 110-120 students, both in-person and virtual, Mann said.
“I wanted to bring Christmas to our kids here at Rusch,” she said. “I thought it was important to be able to do that.”
Before coming to Portage three years ago, Mann worked in high-needs environments in places like Milwaukee, where she operated similar programs. She raised money to buy gifts for Portage children last year through GoFundMe, but this year, she said she wanted to reach out to local residents and community partners, including the Portage Optimist Club and Rhyme, to see if they would be willing to help.
“And they answered the call, so I’m just definitely appreciative of that,” she said, a sentiment echoed by Principal Angela Gulrud.
In addition to giving gifts, the school has been partnering with the Portage Presbyterian Church to provide free meals and connecting families with the Caring Tree, Mann said. Several private individuals also donated hats, gloves, snow pants, coats, masks and other winter gear to be given to children.
“People are really coming together and supporting our school, and we appreciate that, for sure,” Mann said.
She said all school staff have contributed to the effort. Teachers and administrators identified students in need based on what they knew of their families’ situation. In her role as dean, Mann said she makes many home visits, acting as a liaison for families and connecting them with community resources, so she’s familiar with their needs. She said she didn’t want to choose recipients through other methods, such as who qualifies for free or reduced lunches, because needs changed due to the pandemic.
She asked some of the students what they wanted for Christmas — without giving away why she wanted to know — and teachers selected gifts for the others, Mann said. Two paraprofessionals helped by wrapping the presents, which are being given out privately on a case-by-case basis.
Koch, who is raising her great-grandchildren Daniel, 9, and Nevaeh Duerst, 8, already received two “significant gifts” from Mann, one for each child, Koch said. They’re still wrapped, but Mann told her Daniel is getting an underwater playset and Nevaeh is getting L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls.
“I know these were not $10 gifts,” Koch said.
Because Rusch employees “go above and beyond all the time,” she wasn’t surprised that they would try to make the holidays better for children in a difficult year.
As a licensed practical nurse and the manager at an assisted living facility, she still has full-time work, putting her in a better financial position than some other families. However, she said temporary school closures have meant she’s had to miss “a lot” of hours.
“So, anything anyone has done to help with Christmas has been most appreciated,” Koch said. “It just gives them one more thing that they probably would not — no, they definitely would not have gotten had it not been for the school.”
