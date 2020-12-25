Elementary school officials supply Christmas presents to Portage families in need

The financial hardships brought by COVID-19 didn’t hit Jean Koch as hard as some other people, but she still wouldn’t have been able to give her great-grandchildren two of the presents they will unwrap on Christmas, thanks to administrators at Rusch Elementary.

“I think they have gone, like I say, above and beyond with many things, and this is just one more thing to prove that they truly care about these children,” Koch said of all staff members at the Portage school.

Dean of Students NaQuisha Mann led the effort to provide Rusch and Lewiston Elementary families in need with some extra help this winter, knowing that resources may be tighter than usual due to COVID-19. By partnering with local businesses and other donors, administrators purchased gifts for about 110-120 students, both in-person and virtual, Mann said.

“I wanted to bring Christmas to our kids here at Rusch,” she said. “I thought it was important to be able to do that.”