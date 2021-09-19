'Equal footing': Portage High opens market to provide free food, snacks for all students

Any student can sign in and grab what they want, regardless of need.

“Something we try to not do in The Market is use the word ‘need,’ because we don’t really care if you need the food. We care if you can use the food,” Hansen said. “There’s enough food for everybody out there. It’s just a matter of getting it to them and getting them to use it.”

Coordinators refer to students using it as either “snackers,” who take a couple of individual items, or “shoppers,” who take enough groceries for a meal at the end of the day. Hansen said the Market is averaging about 250 snackers and 10-15 shoppers per day.

The Market is staffed by community volunteers and, one day per week, the high school’s transition program, which helps students aged 18-21 become as independent as possible. Lina Rudenas, transition teacher, said her students have jobs assigned to them within the district until they secure a job elsewhere.

In addition to the job experience, Rudenas said The Market gives her students an opportunity to learn how to plan a meal.