Espinoza named newest Swan Scholar

Daniela Espinoza, an eighth-grade student at Beaver Dam Middle School, was awarded the 17th annual Mary Swan Scholarship on Thursday at Wayland Academy.

The Swan Scholarship, established in 2004, is a renewable four-year full scholarship for a day student to attend Wayland, an independent college preparatory high school in Beaver Dam.

Espinoza enjoys sports and has participated in soccer, basketball, swimming and track and field. She also plays violin in the BDMS orchestra. She will be the second in her family to attend the Academy following brother, Sinuhe of the class of 2014. Her parents are Lorena and Sinuhe Espinoza, Sr. of Beaver Dam.

She expressed excitement about the opportunity to attend the school, “I love everything Wayland has to offer; the education, the sports, the beautiful campus.”

Swan, a 1925 graduate of Wayland who passed away in 2003, was a patron of education in Beaver Dam. In addition to the Wayland Swan Scholarship, she sponsored educational scholarships through the Beaver Dam High School Scholarship Committee and the Beaver Dam Scholarship Foundation.