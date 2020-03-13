Evers orders schools in Dodge County and Wisconsin closed starting Wednesday

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Friday ordered all of Wisconsin's K-12 schools to be closed by next week in the hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, a drastic move that will affect nearly a million children and their families.
The decision will force students to shift to online learning models and parents to scramble to find babysitters or arrange to work from home. The order says the anticipated reopen date is April 6.
Evers made the move after state health officials announced earlier Friday that the number of confirmed infections had risen to 19, up from eight just a day earlier.
School closures must begin by Wednesday to allow districts time to make plans for students, families and staff, although districts can choose to close sooner, Evers said in a statement announcing the order.
“Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” Evers said, referring to the disease the caused by the coronavirus.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe cases may take three to six weeks to get better.
Local schools respond
Beaver Dam School District already had announced it would start spring break early and extend it through the end of the month.
School Superintendent Mark Di Stefano said the district staff would take the time off to deep clean facilities and begin planning for how it will continue instruction for the remainder of the school year.
In addition, the district announced that school facilities will be closed to non-district sponsored events through April 17. All staff and student district-sponsored out of state travel has been suspended through April 17. The high school choir concert scheduled for March 17 has been postponed.
Wayland Academy has decided not to reopen its campus following the school’s spring break. The school had been scheduled to return on March 22.
Wayland Academy director of communications Emily Schroeder Orvik said, “Our priority continues to be the health, safety and well-being of our students, our faculty and staff, and the larger community.”
The school will move all classes to an online-learning environment beginning March 30.
“Like many institutions, Wayland Academy's administrative team will continue to monitor the situation and make decisions following the guidance and recommendations of federal, state, and local agencies with expertise in health and education,” Schroeder Orvik said. "We will keep our students and their families, as well as faculty and staff apprised as the situation evolves.”
Moraine Park
Moraine Park Technical College sent an email to students and staff on Wednesday that said the risk of COVID-19 on campus was low, but they have restricted travel for those connected to the technical college through the end of April.
The school ended all student and employee college-related travel out of state that is "non-essential" and all international travel until further notice. Personal travel was highly discouraged.
“As new information continues to emerge, Moraine Park’s leadership response team will continue to monitor, respond, and plan,” Moraine Park Communications said in a press release. “This includes deciding how the college will move forward with instruction for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.”
Moraine Park said Friday in a release: “As of now, Moraine Park campuses will remain open and continue to provide services as needed during the extended spring break. Those who enter College facilities should practice social distancing where possible and continue enhanced hygiene efforts, as recommended by the CDC. Those who are ill should not come to Moraine Park campuses.”
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.