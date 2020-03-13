Evers orders schools in Dodge County and Wisconsin closed starting Wednesday

“Like many institutions, Wayland Academy's administrative team will continue to monitor the situation and make decisions following the guidance and recommendations of federal, state, and local agencies with expertise in health and education,” Schroeder Orvik said. "We will keep our students and their families, as well as faculty and staff apprised as the situation evolves.”

Moraine Park

Moraine Park Technical College sent an email to students and staff on Wednesday that said the risk of COVID-19 on campus was low, but they have restricted travel for those connected to the technical college through the end of April.

The school ended all student and employee college-related travel out of state that is "non-essential" and all international travel until further notice. Personal travel was highly discouraged.

“As new information continues to emerge, Moraine Park’s leadership response team will continue to monitor, respond, and plan,” Moraine Park Communications said in a press release. “This includes deciding how the college will move forward with instruction for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.”

Moraine Park said Friday in a release: “As of now, Moraine Park campuses will remain open and continue to provide services as needed during the extended spring break. Those who enter College facilities should practice social distancing where possible and continue enhanced hygiene efforts, as recommended by the CDC. Those who are ill should not come to Moraine Park campuses.”

