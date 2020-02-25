Ex-teacher group REBS unhappy with Baraboo proposal; Thome concerned REBS has ignored administrators

A group of retired Baraboo educators say they feel that their “common sense suggestions have been roundly ignored,” while a school board member is “deeply concerned and disappointed” that the group has not sought to discuss its concerns with administrators.

Speaking as a private citizen, board member Nancy Thome kicked off the public comments at Monday’s board meeting to address the Retired Educators of Baraboo Schools, a group that has spoken at three previous meetings in as many months to bring attention to issues its members say are driving teachers out of the district.

She said she has listened to every REBS member who has contacted her but is concerned that they haven’t reached out to District Administrator Lori Mueller or other administrators. Leaving administrators out of the conversation “will lead to dysfunction and damage” to the district, Thome said.

“Considering the small number of REBS members who taught under Dr. Mueller as the district administrator, I find it disturbing that REBS seems to have reached a conclusion without meeting with her or hearing the other side of the story, especially when they were specifically invited -- perhaps one could even say implored -- to do so by President (Kevin) Vodak in response to their first address to the board several months ago,” she said.