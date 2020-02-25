Ex-teacher group REBS unhappy with Baraboo proposal; Thome concerned REBS has ignored administrators

A group of retired Baraboo educators say they feel that their “common sense suggestions have been roundly ignored,” while a school board member is “deeply concerned and disappointed” that the group has not sought to discuss its concerns with administrators.
Speaking as a private citizen, board member Nancy Thome kicked off the public comments at Monday’s board meeting to address the Retired Educators of Baraboo Schools, a group that has spoken at three previous meetings in as many months to bring attention to issues its members say are driving teachers out of the district.
She said she has listened to every REBS member who has contacted her but is concerned that they haven’t reached out to District Administrator Lori Mueller or other administrators. Leaving administrators out of the conversation “will lead to dysfunction and damage” to the district, Thome said.
“Considering the small number of REBS members who taught under Dr. Mueller as the district administrator, I find it disturbing that REBS seems to have reached a conclusion without meeting with her or hearing the other side of the story, especially when they were specifically invited -- perhaps one could even say implored -- to do so by President (Kevin) Vodak in response to their first address to the board several months ago,” she said.
Thome also advised them to follow the school board’s procedure for complaints or concerns. Anyone from the community should first discuss the issue with the administrator most closely associated with the program or facility, then bring it to the district administrator if not resolved, according to School board member tells group it needs to follow rules the policy. Only after that should the individual request to meet with the board.
Mark Patton, a Baraboo High School English teacher who retired in 2010, read a statement on behalf of REBS expressing “serious concerns” about the task forces the board proposed Feb. 10 to address behavioral issues highlighted by former teachers.
“Since the announcement, board members have been plied with many emails expressing the need for significant teacher input before convening any group to draw conclusions,” Patton said. “Unfortunately, our suggestions have been rejected out of hand.”
REBS objects to task forces being established before the district has defined the behavioral issues they are meant to address. Patton said the low representation of classroom teachers on the proposed committees -- fewer than 10% out of 60 members, by REBS count -- is “patently absurd.”
In an email Tuesday morning, Mueller contested that number, saying that teachers make up roughly half of the potential positions listed for each task force. Between the two task forces, 12 current classroom teachers comprise about 21% of the list presented at the Feb. 10 meeting, but 13 other staff members listed by their various titles -- behavior interventionists, behavior coaches, school social workers and facilitators -- are also certified teachers who work in classrooms every day, Mueller said.
The rest of the task force consists of seven administrators, educational assistants, retired teachers, board members, parents, community members, law enforcement representatives, students and Department of Human Services representatives.
Patton suggested that teachers and administrators, along with counselors and a few behavior interventionists, are all who should be involved.
“The voices of classroom teachers need to be heard, not lost among over 50 other voices vying for attention,” he said.
REBS also objected to the way Mueller solicited staff volunteers for the task forces. She sent an email inviting staff to contact her by Friday if they want to participate, which is district protocol for such opportunities, according to Mueller. As of Sunday, 24 teachers had responded.
“Once we have a list of interested participants, we will determine if we need to make any selection to narrow the group to 30,” she wrote in the email.
Patton said teachers on the task force should be selected by their peers and “assured that they can speak freely without fear of reprisal.” Based on Mueller’s email, he said, it appears they would be “handpicked by the administration.”
According to Mueller, the school board will choose who among the volunteers will serve on the task force. She plans to send the entire list to the school board without any individual recommendations.
