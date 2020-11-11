Except for BHS, Baraboo schools remain open despite high absence rates

If a family member of a student tests positive, Phalen said it’s up to the parents to decide if that student gets tested. (The department recommends testing all close contacts, especially those who share a household.) The student would be quarantined from school regardless, but if the student isn’t tested, officials couldn’t know whether that case originated in school. Not all cases are being reported to schools, either, Phalen said.

“It’s challenging to keep up with all of our schools and everything that’s happening. You know, there’s a lot going on everywhere -- and not just in schools -- that we’re dealing with, and there’s only so many hours in the day and there’s only so many of us, so we’re doing the very best we can to keep up with everything,” Phalen said, adding that school nurses have been good about communicating with the health department about any concerns.

Baraboo school numbers

Sauk County’s new school capacity metrics, which the health department developed in coordination with schools last month, provides a threshold at which the department recommends schools shift to mostly virtual learning for 14 days, based on the percentage of students and staff who are absent for reasons related to the coronavirus, unless there are “extenuating circumstances.”