Except for BHS, Baraboo schools remain open despite high absence rates

Most Baraboo schools remain open, even as some have seen absences rise to “warning” and “critical” levels and a health official said the county can no longer track whether COVID-19 transmission is occurring in schools.
“At this point, I’m going to be honest, there’s so much going on that it’s very hard for us to draw those conclusions, to have time to draw those conclusions,” Sauk County Public Health Nurse Manager Jessie Phalen said Wednesday.
At Monday’s Baraboo School Board meeting, District Administrator Lori Mueller said the county health department has identified three instances where the virus may have spread within Baraboo schools, the same figure she reported at a previous meeting. Board members have indicated that in-school transmission is an important factor for them when considering what instructional model -- in person or virtual -- schools should use.
However, Phalen said she was “under the assumption” that schools are tracking potential transmission within their buildings since the health department is no longer able to contact every positive case due to the high volume.
Except for people tested at the county’s EMS sites, positive cases are now being informed of their results by health care providers, which are also in charge of contact tracing for those cases, Phalen said. She added that she doesn’t know if providers have the capacity to adequately trace potential outbreaks, making it difficult to know where transmission is happening.
If a family member of a student tests positive, Phalen said it’s up to the parents to decide if that student gets tested. (The department recommends testing all close contacts, especially those who share a household.) The student would be quarantined from school regardless, but if the student isn’t tested, officials couldn’t know whether that case originated in school. Not all cases are being reported to schools, either, Phalen said.
“It’s challenging to keep up with all of our schools and everything that’s happening. You know, there’s a lot going on everywhere -- and not just in schools -- that we’re dealing with, and there’s only so many hours in the day and there’s only so many of us, so we’re doing the very best we can to keep up with everything,” Phalen said, adding that school nurses have been good about communicating with the health department about any concerns.
Baraboo school numbers
Sauk County’s new school capacity metrics, which the health department developed in coordination with schools last month, provides a threshold at which the department recommends schools shift to mostly virtual learning for 14 days, based on the percentage of students and staff who are absent for reasons related to the coronavirus, unless there are “extenuating circumstances.”
The “critical level” is when either group has at least 10% absent due to symptoms, a positive test or quarantine.
According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, two schools -- West Elementary/Baraboo Early Learning Cooperative and Baraboo High School -- have reached the critical level of staff absences. BHS shifted to virtual learning this week and plans to reopen Nov. 30. West, a school with fewer than 40 in-person students, remains open despite almost 14% of its staff absent as of Monday.
Jack Young Middle School, North Freedom Elementary and East Elementary are all at the “warning level” with more than 7.5% of students or staff absent due to the virus, according to the dashboard. JYMS is just below the critical threshold with a student absence rate of 9.35%.
Jeff Jelinek, incident commander for Sauk County’s coronavirus response team, said that reaching 10% does not mean automatic closure. At that point, the health department works with the school to discuss extenuating circumstances and make a decision together.
“That’s our big thing here -- collaboration. We want to work together as a team and that’s what we’re going to continue to do,” Jelinek said, later adding that he thinks the partnerships the county developed with schools prior to COVID-19 has helped them throughout the pandemic.
So far, River Valley High School and Elementary School, Weston High School and BHS have reached the critical threshold and officials “came to a mutual decision” that they should close temporarily, he said.
Support Local Journalism
The school board gave Mueller the authority to shift schools to a virtual model if needed because she could act quicker than the board, member Mike Kohlman said during the meeting.
“It worked the way it was supposed to,” Kohlman said of the BHS closure, “and this is not an abdication of our responsibility at all. It is giving Lori the authority to move more quickly to a safer mode if circumstances warrant it.”
Member Nancy Thome, who participated virtually, agreed but said she wants the board to review the decision on when to reopen the school at its next meeting to consider the risk introduced by students and staff who may attend family gatherings for Thanksgiving.
Community concerns
Two community members -- retired Baraboo teacher Elise Patton in person and resident Susan Holmes via phone -- urged the school board to shift to virtual instruction, citing concerns about rising local case numbers and the safety of district staff.
Holmes, who said she’s personally connected to dozens of Baraboo teachers, suggested the number of absences reported on the district’s COVID-19 dashboard doesn’t match up with the number of staff she knows are out of school. Asked about the issue Wednesday, Jelinek said health department staff believe the information reported by schools is “credible.” The department is also in the process of visiting schools to review their safety measures, Phalen said.
Holmes questioned testing access for school staff and said the district should try to work with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo to provide more.
“It has become increasingly obvious and echoed throughout the community that the favor shown is heavily weighted for the students and is not so much about the teachers’ well-being,” Holmes said.
A third person, identified as Tammy Phetteplace, wrote in the meeting’s Facebook comments that she tried to call in to make a public comment but wasn’t able to due to technical difficulties. The video stream was disrupted for part of the meeting, including some audio and video problems.
During the following discussion on school counseling efforts, board member Gwynn Peterson thanked district staff for their dedication and hard work.
“Saying that, I’m really starting to worry about the staff. I appreciate the comments made and the questions asked by Sue and Elise,” Peterson said, her voice catching several times.
Board President Kevin Vodak said the district would respond to their questions but added that the board can’t directly address anything brought up during the public viewpoints portion of the meeting if it’s not part of the posted agenda.
“I think it’s also fair to say that, for a number of reasons, the numbers aren’t going in the right direction, the cases aren’t going in the right direction,” Vodak said, noting that the situation changes quickly.
“So, the landscape is changing, and I think that everybody that’s sitting here understands what was brought up at public viewpoints as far as concerns,” he said. “I mean, I think we’re taking it all into account and the mental health aspects of not only the students, but staff -- and staff’s not just the teachers. It’s bus drivers, it’s food service workers, it’s custodians, it’s maintenance, it’s administrative staff. It’s everybody.”
In other action Monday, the school board:
- Passed a resolution authorizing the issuance and sale of a $200,000 general obligation promissory note.
- Held a public hearing and approved a request for authorization to seek waivers on Educator Effectiveness and personnel evaluation requirements from the state Department of Public Instruction as a result of the pandemic.
- Approved the hiring of Jacqueline Page as Al Behrman Elementary special education teacher and two long-term guest teachers.
- Authorized a summer 2022 field trip to Washington D.C. for incoming eighth-graders.
