Fall River holds outdoor ceremony for its 2020 graduates

FALL RIVER – The Class of 2020 at Fall River High School was the first class in school history to take part in a senior parade and the first class to have an outside commencement ceremony at Prairie Street Stadium.
They were also the first class to finish its last semester of schooling online at home and graduate in July — all due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Following a socially distanced procession to a recorded version of “Pomp and Circumstance,” Principal Brian Zacho welcomed graduates and their families and asked that they observe a moment of silence in memory of school board member Warren Koenig who died in April.
Thirty-nine chairs were set out on the new artificial turf football field for the graduates. Three remained empty because not all could be present at the summer ceremony, including two foreign exchange students who returned to their home countries.
Caleb Slotten and Madeline Gregorio earned valedictorian and salutatorian honors, respectively.
Adam Bristol was selected by his classmates to serve as the student speaker and retired math teacher Chris Ducat was chosen as the graduation speaker.
Ducat was unable to attend, but provided a recorded message for the graduates.
She said the unexpected ending of their senior year doesn’t take away from their accomplishments and aspirations.
“Life goes on and they will be able to tell their children and grandchildren that they lived through an historic time, one to be learned from and not forgotten,” she said.
After receiving their diplomas and class flower, the graduates walked off the field to their class song, “I’ll Be There for You” by the Rembrandts.
The traditional senior slideshow was presented following the ceremony near the stadium’s entrance. The slideshow was produced by graduates Madelyn Dombroski and Madeline Gregorio.
IMG_8940.JPG
IMG_8941.JPG
IMG_8942.JPG
IMG_8943.JPG
IMG_8945.JPG
IMG_8947.JPG
IMG_8948.JPG
IMG_8950.JPG
IMG_8952.JPG
IMG_8954.JPG
IMG_8956.JPG
IMG_8957.JPG
IMG_8959.JPG
IMG_8960.JPG
IMG_8961.JPG
IMG_8962.JPG
IMG_8963.JPG
IMG_8964.JPG
IMG_8966.JPG
IMG_8967.JPG
IMG_8968.JPG
IMG_8970.JPG
IMG_8971.JPG
IMG_8972.JPG
IMG_8973.JPG
IMG_8974.JPG
IMG_8975.JPG
IMG_8976.JPG
IMG_8978.JPG
IMG_8979.JPG
IMG_8980.JPG
IMG_8981.JPG
IMG_8982.JPG
IMG_8983.JPG
IMG_8984.JPG
IMG_8985.JPG
IMG_8987.JPG
IMG_8989.JPG
IMG_8990.JPG
IMG_8992.JPG
IMG_8993.JPG
IMG_8994.JPG
IMG_8995.JPG
IMG_8996.JPG
IMG_8997.JPG
IMG_8998.JPG
IMG_8999.JPG
IMG_9000.JPG
IMG_9001.JPG
IMG_9002.JPG
IMG_9003.JPG
IMG_9004.JPG
IMG_9006.JPG
IMG_9007.JPG
IMG_9008.JPG
IMG_9009.JPG
IMG_9010.JPG
IMG_9012.JPG
IMG_9013.JPG
IMG_9014.JPG
IMG_9017.JPG
IMG_9020.JPG
IMG_9021.JPG
IMG_9022.JPG
IMG_9023.JPG
IMG_9025.JPG
IMG_9026.JPG
IMG_9027.JPG
IMG_9028.JPG
IMG_9029.JPG
IMG_9030.JPG
IMG_9033.JPG
IMG_9034.JPG
IMG_9035.JPG
IMG_9036.JPG
IMG_9037.JPG
IMG_9038.JPG
IMG_9039.JPG
IMG_9040.JPG
IMG_9041.JPG
IMG_9042.JPG
IMG_9044.JPG
IMG_9045.JPG
IMG_9046.JPG
IMG_9048.JPG
IMG_9050.JPG
IMG_9052.JPG
IMG_9054.JPG
IMG_9055.JPG
IMG_9056.JPG
IMG_9057.JPG
IMG_9058.JPG
IMG_9059.JPG
IMG_9060.JPG
IMG_9062.JPG
IMG_9064.JPG
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.