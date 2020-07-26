Fall River holds outdoor ceremony for its 2020 graduates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FALL RIVER – The Class of 2020 at Fall River High School was the first class in school history to take part in a senior parade and the first class to have an outside commencement ceremony at Prairie Street Stadium.

They were also the first class to finish its last semester of schooling online at home and graduate in July — all due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following a socially distanced procession to a recorded version of “Pomp and Circumstance,” Principal Brian Zacho welcomed graduates and their families and asked that they observe a moment of silence in memory of school board member Warren Koenig who died in April.

Thirty-nine chairs were set out on the new artificial turf football field for the graduates. Three remained empty because not all could be present at the summer ceremony, including two foreign exchange students who returned to their home countries.

Caleb Slotten and Madeline Gregorio earned valedictorian and salutatorian honors, respectively.

Adam Bristol was selected by his classmates to serve as the student speaker and retired math teacher Chris Ducat was chosen as the graduation speaker.

Ducat was unable to attend, but provided a recorded message for the graduates.