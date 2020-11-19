Fall River School District joins the list of others going virtual over the holidays

FALL RIVER – The Fall River School Board decided Wednesday for students to remain virtual until Jan. 18.

Fall River Superintendent Dennis Birr said the district went virtual this week after a staff member tested positive for COVID. Like other area school districts, changes in the schedule were added to prevent exposure to students around the holiday season.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus School District will go virtual after the Thanksgiving holiday until Jan. 18 as well. Dodgeland and Horicon school districts took off the week of Thanksgiving, while Beaver Dam Unified School District decided to go virtual the week following Thanksgiving.

Mayville School District and Waupun School District will use virtual days from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4.

“We are hopeful that families follow the request from the counties of Dodge and Fond du Lac along with the state of Wisconsin regarding the holidays and gatherings,” Waupun School District Superintendent Steven Hill said. “Together we can curb our rate of exposure and positive cases and be able to continue in-person instruction.”

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.