Families, past students, say goodbye to South Beaver Dam Elementary

When the school year begins in the fall, it will be the first time in 170 years that South Beaver Dam has not had a school where local elementary school students have been able to come and learn math, English and history.

The school, which was closed at the end of the school year, had its farewell celebration on Sunday with well over 150 people walking through the door to see the building for one last time. Many of the classrooms no longer were set up for students but memorial tables were set up in the gym where people could look through class pictures and other mementos.

Jamie Sterns, who taught fifth grade at the school, said the original school was a one room school house. In 1956, the current school was built and housed students in first through eighth grade.

Gerald Goodrich attended the open house. Goodrich said the school opened for classes in January of 1957 with two rooms in operation. He taught at the school the year of 1957-58 in the fourth through eighth grade classroom. Goodrich, who now resides in Hartland, went on to become a pastor.

“I have been emailing Mr. Wilson (the school’s principal) since October to see what will happen with it,” Goodrich said.