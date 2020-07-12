Families, past students, say goodbye to South Beaver Dam Elementary

When the school year begins in the fall, it will be the first time in 170 years that South Beaver Dam has not had a school where local elementary school students have been able to come and learn math, English and history.
The school, which was closed at the end of the school year, had its farewell celebration on Sunday with well over 150 people walking through the door to see the building for one last time. Many of the classrooms no longer were set up for students but memorial tables were set up in the gym where people could look through class pictures and other mementos.
Jamie Sterns, who taught fifth grade at the school, said the original school was a one room school house. In 1956, the current school was built and housed students in first through eighth grade.
Gerald Goodrich attended the open house. Goodrich said the school opened for classes in January of 1957 with two rooms in operation. He taught at the school the year of 1957-58 in the fourth through eighth grade classroom. Goodrich, who now resides in Hartland, went on to become a pastor.
“I have been emailing Mr. Wilson (the school’s principal) since October to see what will happen with it,” Goodrich said.
Barb Karst Retzlaff was one of Goodrich’s students and got to catch back up with him on Saturday and see her old grade school.
“I wanted to get one last chance to see it and see if it has changed,” said Retzlaff, who lives in Watertown. “It hasn’t changed much -- at least not the old part.”
The gym and kitchen was part of the original building as well. Several classrooms and two trailers, which had been outside of Beaver Dam Middle School prior to that, were also added to the building over the years.
“It’s a shame it is not going to be used anymore,” Retzlaff said. “I heard it was one of the top schools in Dodge County.”
Kevin Grebel, who attended South Beaver Dam from 1990 until 1995, attended the open house with his wife Erica.
Grebel lives in Waupun but his family still lives in South Beaver Dam and said the area will be different without the school.
Grebel recalled being at the school when the trailers were added onto the building and helping to put books into the school’s new library.
“It’s sad,” Erica Grebel said. “The kids won’t be hearing how their grandmother or great grandmother had went to their school.”
Time capsules that were kept at the school were opened. The students and many of the supplies from the school will be going to Jefferson Elementary School. Superintendent Mark DiStefano said the project at Jefferson was on time to be completed in mid-August.
The celebration ended with a family picnic.
