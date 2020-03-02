Farewell to be held for South Beaver Dam Elementary

Beaver Dam Unified School District will hold a farewell celebration for South Beaver Dam Elementary School May 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the school, W9787 Highway D. Cake and refreshments will be served.

The Board of Education voted in July to close the school, which was built in 1956, at the end of the 2019-20 school year. Students will attend Jefferson Elementary School beginning next fall.

The district is also searching for memorabilia, photos, or information to display at the event. Anyone who can help may contact Paul Wilson, at 920-885-7383, ext. 4501.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.