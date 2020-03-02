You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Farewell to be held for South Beaver Dam Elementary
0 comments
breaking top story

Farewell to be held for South Beaver Dam Elementary

{{featured_button_text}}
Farewell celebration to be held for South Beaver Dam Elementary

South Beaver Dam Elementary School first grade teacher Heather Robbins reads Dr. Seuss' "Horton Hears a Who" on Monday in honor of the anniversary of Seuss birthday. 

 Aaron Holbrook

Beaver Dam Unified School District will hold a farewell celebration for South Beaver Dam Elementary School May 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the school, W9787 Highway D. Cake and refreshments will be served.

The Board of Education voted in July to close the school, which was built in 1956, at the end of the 2019-20 school year. Students will attend Jefferson Elementary School beginning next fall.

The district is also searching for memorabilia, photos, or information to display at the event. Anyone who can help may contact Paul Wilson, at 920-885-7383, ext. 4501.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

0 comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News